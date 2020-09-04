This chance of rifle deal is very important These days there is an atmosphere of tension between India and China. Tension continues on the border up to the northeastern states and there have been clashes between the two armies in recent times. Meanwhile, it is very important for India to deal with highly advanced rifles. Let me tell you that INSAS has been in use in the Indian Army since 1996, but on the high peaks of the Himalayas, there are problems like jamming and magazine cracking and AK-47 203 can prove to be a good option.

India needs more than 7 lakh rifles! According to Russia, the Indian Army needs more than 7 lakh AK-47 203 rifles. About 1 lakh rifles will be imported directly from Russia under the deal, while the rest are to be manufactured in India. In India, these rifles will be manufactured under the joint operation of Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL). It is a deal between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and the Kalashnikov Concern and RosoboroneExport.

How much does this rifle cost? This rifle can cost around $ 1100. This rifle is one of the world’s most modern and assault rifles. It will be produced at the Situation Ordinance Factory in Amethi, UP, which was inaugurated by PM Modi himself last year. It is very light and small, making it very easy to take it somewhere. The total weight after being fully loaded will be around 4 kg.

Fired 600 pills in 1 minute 7.62 mm bullets are used in this rifle. Its strength can be gauged from the fact that it fires 600 bullets in just one minute. That is, it has the power to fire 10 bullets in just one second. It can be used in both automatic and semi-automatic modes and has a firepower of 400 meters.

India and Russia have a special deal during the Shanghai Corporation Organization Summit (India russia AK-47 203 rifles deal), after which India’s strength will increase further. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who reached this summit, has signed a deal with Russia for the most advanced version of the AK-47 rifle. The deal has been done for AK-47 203, which will now be ready in India. Its old model used to be weak in high areas like Himayal, but this advanced version is going to remove that weakness. It is believed that it will now replace the Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) assault rifle.