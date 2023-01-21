During the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Red Cross (RKK) provided financial, humanitarian, advisory and other assistance to more than 640,000 people, Pavel Savchuk, chairman of the organization, said in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, the majority of refugees and displaced persons, almost 62% (about 400 thousand people), in 2022 applied for humanitarian assistance: hygiene items and basic necessities, clothing, food and much more.

Another 91 thousand people received voucher assistance. In particular, RKK issued almost 8.7 thousand vouchers for the purchase of clothing in the Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions. Another 52,000 people received vouchers for pharmacies, and 31,000 for grocery stores.

“First of all, vouchers are intended for vulnerable categories of the population – children and pensioners. Vouchers for pharmacies and grocery stores are intended primarily to support families with children under seven and children with disabilities under 18, as well as for pensioners over 60,” said Pavel Savchuk.

He added that many questions are related to paperwork and everyday topics. For example, with the receipt of pensions, a lump sum payment from the state, drawing up a route to a particular city, connecting mobile communications and the Internet, and purchasing tickets.

Read more in the exclusive interview of the head of the Russian Red Cross to Izvestia:

“The total amount of payments to refugees through the RKK amounted to 185.7 million rubles”