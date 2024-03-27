Under the failed leadership of President Joe Biden and his Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a new wave of crime is sweeping the United States — a wave that can be attributed to the record influx of illegal immigrants. The tragic death of 22-year-old Laken Riley reportedly in the hands of an illegal Venezuelan immigrant which entered the country in 2022, shocked the nation and highlighted this reality.

Although President Biden failed to acknowledge this during his recent annual State of the Union address, the unprecedented and self-inflicted crisis at America's borders is increasingly putting communities at risk.

Criminal immigrants are increasingly seeking to exploit the southwest border, which is largely open. Since the beginning of fiscal year (FY) 2021, Border Patrol recorded 43,674 arrests of illegal immigrants with criminal records, a 99% increase compared to FY 2017–2020 combined. According to Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens, “criminals often hide in groups of migrants”, trying to take advantage of the overwork of Border Patrol agents. By October 2023, agents were arresting around 47 illegal immigrants with “serious criminal histories” per day.

Now there are more than 617 thousand criminal illegal immigrants in the backlog of non-detainees who have been released into American communities to await the outcome of their cases, an increase of 407,983 since January 2023.

And those are just the ones getting caught. With thousands of agents pulled from the border to process and release illegal immigrants into the United States, an estimated two million immigrants have entered the country without being caught, and are now loose in communities — and nothing is known about their backgrounds or intentions.

One of those fugitives, Juan Ariel Molina-Salles, entered the country sometime after October 2021. He later ran over and killed Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Hartwickon the streets of Florida, in September 2022.

These ongoing outbreaks at the border are leading to an increase in criminal activity. A New York County official recently testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security that he saw “an increase in crime, basically because you have these organized gangs that are part of drug cartels from Mexico and other countries that have come to the metropolitan area.” He also noted that many crimes were being committed by illegal immigrants to pay off debts they contracted with criminal cartels.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan, noted in 2023 a growing trend of residential robberies committed by “transnational gangs” exploring the southwestern frontier. Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, testified last year that “border-related crime” reached a “absolute record” in your county. According to a New York Police Department official, in the wake of nearly 200 thousand illegal immigrants arriving in the megalopolis, “these migrants are being arrested quite frequently here, and some of them are committing some of the most violent crimes.”

The victims of these crimes are ordinary Americans — a teen in southern Virginia sexually assaulted by an illegal immigrant earlier this year. One teen girl in Prattville, Alabama, sexually assaulted last May. Another police officer, hit and seriously injured during a blitz last August. Kayla Hamilton, a 20-year-old raped and killed by an illegal immigrant gang member in Maryland in July 2022.

All were crimes committed by illegal immigrants released into the country under the watch of Secretary Mayorkas.

To make matters worse, under Secretary Mayorkas' non-enforcement directives, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is not arresting as many criminal illegal immigrants as previous administrations did. In FY 2019, 86% of all administrative arrests were of criminal immigrantsrising to 90% in FY 2020. These numbers dropped to just 32% in FY 2022 It is 43% in FY 2023.

As the Committee reported in the course of its five-phase investigation into Secretary Mayorkas' disastrous border oversight, many crimes are never recorded as committed by illegal immigrants because many jurisdictions they simply do not record or disclose this data. This makes any direct comparison with the broader crime rate among Americans deeply flawed.

At the same time, each illegal crossing is itself a crime, which has downstream consequences for communities as illegal immigrants impose additional burdens on both American citizens and legal immigrants.

Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden could end this crisis — and prevent countless future tragedies — simply by enforcing the law.

There are Americans alive and well today who will suffer horribly if these two men, charged with keeping us safe, refuse to do their duty.

They can avoid this. May Laken Riley, Kayla Hamilton and so many others tragically harmed by this crisis serve to make them wake up.

©2024 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English.

Content edited by: Eli Vieira