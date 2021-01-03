The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 82.57 million, having increased by more than 616 thousand over the past day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The number of deaths over the past 24 hours has increased by more than 10 thousand, exceeding 1.81 million, reports TASS…

Moreover, more than 56% of cases of infection occur in North and South America (348,200), in second place is the region of Europe (206,848), in third place is Southeast Asia (29,892).

Most of the confirmed cases of infection were registered in the USA – 19 578 217. This is followed by India (10 305 788), Brazil (7 675 973), Russia (3 212 637), France (2 595 661), Great Britain (2 542 069).

Earlier, on January 2, it was reported that another 57.7 thousand COVID-19 cases were detected in the UK per day, this number became a record since the beginning of the pandemic.

On December 14, the UK announced the discovery of a new mutated variant of COVID-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19 that the new strain of coronavirus is 70% easier to transmit, but there is no information that it causes more severe complications or high mortality.