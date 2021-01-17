614,180 people remain under medical supervision due to coronavirus infection in Russia, Rospotrebnadzor reported on Sunday, January 17.

According to the department, by January 17, more than 96.6 million laboratory tests were carried out in the country for the presence of COVID-19.

Over the past day, 478 thousand tests for coronavirus were carried out.

On January 15, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced the creation in Russia of a test system that would be able to distinguish an ordinary coronavirus from a mutated one.

According to Vasily Akimkin, director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, the country has also developed a test system, thanks to which the test results for coronavirus will be available in an hour and a half.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that Russian specialists are studying more than 600 samples of coronavirus strains, over 400 of them have already been fully deciphered, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.