The war in Ukraine has been raging in Europe for about 30 months. The losses are enormous. Kiev publishes current figures on Russia every day. An overview.

Kyiv – On February 24, 2022, the Ukraine War started. There is still no end in sight. Russia and the Ukraine heavy fighting – and the losses are rising and rising. Official information on this is rare, however. Figures and data are treated as military secrets by both sides.

At the beginning of June, the Russian President Vladimir Putin evasively answered a question about his country’s losses in the Ukraine war. He did not give any concrete data, but pointed out that the number of deaths on the Russian side was significantly lower than that of the Ukrainian armed forces. The ratio was one to five, Putin said at the time.

Russia suffers heavy losses in the Ukraine war

The Ukrainian side, however, stresses that significantly more Russian soldiers than its own have died in the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky The number of soldiers killed in its own ranks in February was reported to be 31,000. Ukraine now estimates the number of Russian soldiers killed and injured at more than half a million.

A common sight on the various front lines: a destroyed Russian tank. Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war remain high. (Archive photo) © Michael Brochstein/dpa

These figures come from the Ukrainian General Staff, which publishes new data on Russia’s losses every day. However, an independent verification of the data is not possible. According to the Ukrainian authorities, around 1,120 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded in combat in the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022, the number of losses has thus amounted to almost 600,470.

19 August (Mon) 1120 600,470 18 August (Sun) 1170 599,350 17 August (Sat) 1230 598,180 16 August (Fri) 1330 596,950 15 August (Thu) 1220 595,620 14 August (Wed) 1240 594,400 13 August (Tue) 1160 593,160

Tanks and drones: Russia also suffers heavy losses in equipment in the Ukraine war

The Russian military’s losses of vehicles, aircraft and equipment in the war against Ukraine are also high. The following list is an excerpt from the figures currently reported by the Ukrainian military (as of August 19). Here, too, the information cannot be independently verified.

Tank : 8513 (+5 from the previous day)

: 8513 (+5 from the previous day) Armoured vehicles : 16,495 (+15)

: 16,495 (+15) Artillery systems : 17,104 (+48)

: 17,104 (+48) Multiple rocket launcher : 1165 (+4)

: 1165 (+4) Air defence systems : 925 (+2)

: 925 (+2) Drones : 13,809 (+57)

: 13,809 (+57) Cruise missiles : 2437 (+5)

: 2437 (+5) Airplanes: 367

367 Tankers and other vehicles: 23,047 (+55)

NATO assesses Russia’s losses in Ukraine war

How NATOSecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced in Brussels on March 14, 2024, that Western intelligence services believe that the number of soldiers killed or wounded in Russia’s war of aggression has now exceeded 350,000. The country is paying a very high price for marginal territorial gains, he said. Ukrainian attacks have also sunk or disabled a significant part of the Russian Black Sea fleet, Stoltenberg added.

Western intelligence services estimate Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

In June, US Secretary of State Lloyd Austin put the number of Russian soldiers killed or seriously injured in the war at around 350,000. At the end of May, Great Britain to Russia’s losses. The British Ministry of Defence estimated at that time that around 500,000 Russian soldiers had been wounded or killed in the Ukraine war, including regular soldiers and around 20,000 members of the Wagner Group.

At the beginning of May, France also commented on the issue. According to the report, Paris estimates Russia’s military losses at 500,000, of which 150,000 are said to be dead. The Russian service of the BBC and Media Zone have so far been able to definitively identify the names of 61,831 dead Russian soldiers. (red)