In the Moscow region, residents handed over 63,000 New Year trees for processing. On Friday, February 17, it was reported on website regional ministry of housing and communal services.

The trees were handed over as part of the “Give the Christmas Tree a Second Life” campaign, which took place from January 15 to February 15, writes RT.

Some of the trees were used for animal feed. In addition, the trees were processed into wood chips for new plantings. The rest of the trees are planned to be processed into raw materials for the production of building materials.

According to the Minister of Housing and Public Utilities of the Moscow Region Anton Velikhovskiy, most of the trees were collected in the Bogorodsky District, Kolomna, Korolev, Krasnogorsk, Leninsky District, Lyubertsy, Mytishchi, Odintsovo, Shchelkovo and Pushkin District, the channel notes “360”.

As a reward, these municipalities will receive young seedlings of coniferous trees.

Over 165,000 New Year trees were collected in just five years of the campaign, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”. As part of the campaign, about 230 special branded collection points for fir trees were opened in the region.

In January, an expert on ecology and responsible consumption, Maxim Golovanov, urged not to throw live spruces into garbage containers, since trees are bulky waste. Golovanov pointed out that it is best to hand over the Christmas tree for processing, having previously removed all decorations, artificial snow and tinsel from it.