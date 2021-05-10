Demonstration by BBVA employees in Valencia, on May 10, 2021, against layoffs at the bank. Trade unions.

The first concentration called by the workers ‘representatives to protest the Employment Regulation File (ERE) that will be carried out by BBVA and that will entail the dismissal of 3,448 employees has been seconded by around 6,000 people, as reported by the Workers’ Commissions.

The unions summoned BBVA workers to protest the collective dismissal at 6:00 p.m. this Monday in front of the bank’s 15 main headquarters. CC OO has celebrated the “resounding success” of the mobilizations, in which “more than 6,000 people have participated in defense of the 3,800 jobs”.

The secretary general of CC OO. Services, Chema Martínez, has criticized that it is a “disproportionate” ERE that affects customer service and a staff “that does not deserve this mistreatment, especially when bank managers have raised their salaries.” “It is not the time to carry out these operations and less at a time when we want to get out of a pandemic crisis in which banks also have to collaborate, not only in preserving employment, but also in channeling investments and loans to families, companies and citizens ”, he declared in front of one of the bank’s headquarters.

The highest attendance, in Barcelona

According to the figures provided by the union, 900 attendees have been counted in Madrid, 1,700 in Barcelona, ​​200 in Lleida, 600 in Valencia, 350 in Bilbao, 85 in Lugo, 150 in Vigo, 700 in Seville, 100 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, 200 in Girona, 400 in Tarragona, 100 in Palma de Mallorca, 400 in A Coruña, 60 in Ourense and 200 in Oviedo. “A clear demonstration of unity of the workforce and their union representatives, which gives us strength to face a negotiation that began on May 6 with the delivery of the technical report and which will continue next Wednesday, May 12,” they point out.

“The workforce and the union organizations have spoken and BBVA must listen to us, because we are not willing to remain silent in the face of this gross injustice,” the union said in a statement. From CC OO. They have also reproached the bank for its intention to close hundreds of branches, “leaving broad social sectors, such as the elderly, at risk of financial exclusion.”

The bank chaired by Carlos Torres understands that to guarantee its competitiveness and future employment sustainability it is “essential” to continue working even more decisively to reduce its cost structure. This decision is justified in the context of the “profound transformation” that the sector is experiencing, marked by enormous competitive pressure, low interest rates, the accelerated adoption of digital channels by customers and the entry of new and large players technological.