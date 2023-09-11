New day of racing and stress for more than 6,000 Murcian families, whose children still do not have school transportation. Today, 100,000 Secondary and Baccalaureate students join the classrooms, adding to the 200,000 Preschool and Primary students who began classes on Friday. Thousands of them have found themselves, as happened last week, without a school bus, and with the problem of having to find alternative forms of transportation on their own to attend class.

Just a few hours before the return to school, educational centers informed thousands of families last week that, for the moment, they cannot count on the school bus to take their children to class. The Ministry of Education has not been able to award a third of the routes because the companies that provided the service do not want to take it on due to lack of profitability. Carriers complain that prices do not allow them to cover costs, and in some cases, even cause them losses, so they are not willing to take charge of the routes.

To date, the Ministry of Education has only managed to award 63% of the routes, which are used by 70% of the students, around 14,000. «During the weekend the Ministry has contacted companies that did not provide the school transport service in the Region of Murcia to invite them to award routes of those that are to be covered at this time, and is waiting for the response to continue covering routes so that the entire service is provided normally as soon as possible,” they say. Meanwhile, thousands of families are facing the setback as best they can: some asking for permission from work to take their children to class themselves, others organizing with other parents in shifts, and in the worst case, leaving their children at school. home and without class. A situation that has angered the Federation of Parents of Students, outraged by “the improvisation and lack of foresight” of the Administration. The most affected students are those who reside in places far from urban areas, in areas such as the countryside of Cartagena and Lorca, who do not find other means of alternative transportation.

Other deficiencies have been added to the transportation problems this morning, such as the delay in the installation of the prefabricated classrooms in which 250 students from the Antonio Menárguez Costa Secondary Education Institute, in Los Alcázares, study. The students have had to start their classes online today, due to the delay in the renovation of the eight modular classrooms that the educational center already housed last year, as well as the placement of a ninth, planned for this summer by the Ministry “due to needs for rehabilitation or expansion of centers, as well as to provide a mandatory response from the Administration to the schooling of all students.” The Ministry, which hopes to have the barracks available this week, justifies the delay by explaining that “the situation has occurred for contractual reasons due to the new award of the contract for the renovation of these classrooms, which led to the removal of the previous ones and the placement of the new ones.

The University of Murcia (UMU) also welcomes 32,000 students today, of which 6,800 are beginning their university education for the first time in degree studies. Those from the UPCT already joined last week.