More than 6 thousand officers of the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC-CDMX) will be deployed as part of a security operation to safeguard and monitor the Mandate Revocation Consultation process in Mexico City.

will also be made supervision of polling stations and district headquarters through video surveillance cameras; At the end of the day, the uniformed officers will guard the transfer of the electoral packages from the Reception and Transfer Center (CRyT) to the corresponding District Boards.

This was reported this Wednesday by the Undersecretary for Citizen Participation and Crime Prevention, of the SSC-CDMXPablo Vázquez Camacho, for the process that will bring together hundreds of people next sunday april 10.

Security operation for Mandate Revocation Consultation in CDMX

On the occasion of the first Mandate Revocation process, referring to the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe official clarified that the device will have the participation of 6 thousand 549 Proximity, Grouping, Transit, Banking and Industrial Police, Auxiliary PoliceDirectorate General of Air Services Condors and ERUM paramedics, supported by 531 vehicles.

In addition to the fact that there will be staff in the 4,810 polling stations in Mexico Citywhere the preventive and surveillance actions that guarantee public peace will be supervised during the consultation on the Revocation of AMLO’s Mandate.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 10 and until the end of the day, 1,139 elements of the Undersecretary of Traffic Control will be deployed in the different road areas in order to guarantee pedestrian and vehicular mobility.

While the Command and Control Center C5 will monitor each of the boxesas well as the 24 federal district offices, the 33 local district offices and the facilities of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

At the end of election day by consultation, SSC police officers will accompany the transfer of electoral packages from the Reception and Transfer Center (CRyT) to the corresponding District Boards. Fixed points will also be maintained for breathalyzer tests.