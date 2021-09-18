He shakes the can of paint and contemplates his latest creation, his face protected by a gas mask that he uses to avoid inhaling the aerosol vapors. His name is Pedro Peña —36 years old, sweatshirt, long hair— and he’s a muralist. He puts the final touches on his latest work: a portrait of two neighbors on that same street, known to everyone in Colonia Xalpa, in Iztapalapa, because every day, at dusk, they sit at the door of their house to watch it go by. cars, people, clouds. She, Imelda, in her wheelchair. He, Reyes, by his side. The image of the two there together, day in and day out, had something, the artist explains: a special force; the beauty of the everyday, perhaps. One day, he decided to take a picture of them, and shortly after, he upset the image on a wall. “I do it as a tribute to them”, explains the graffiti artist, “it is the most beautiful part of this job. It tells you a local story, from here. Now you pass by and you see them sitting down, and when they are gone, you will see them in this mural ”.

As she tells why she decided to immortalize Imelda and Reyes, a car passes by and honks the horn. It stops. Roll down the window. The conductor has recognized the portrayed and congratulates the artist for his work. It is not the first that Peña – or, as he is known in the graffiti world, Mr. Mickrone – painted in the neighborhood. His work is part of Iztapalapa Mural, a project promoted by the mayor’s office in 2018 for which 6,825 graffiti have already been made on the walls of private houses, on rooftops, on any wall. Or, what is the same, 236,949.78 square meters of painting and more than 100 muralists.

The initiative aims to “recover and dignify public spaces through art”; resignify the urban environment; involve neighbors in its conservation; beautify the 293 neighborhoods that make up Iztapalapa, one of the poorest municipalities in the capital, so used to the gray concrete tones of houses that are always half built, waiting for one more plant for that relative who is to come. And, through this, it aspires to reduce violence and insecurity – 79.2% of the adults of Iztapalapa claimed to feel unsafe in the city. National Survey of Urban Public Safety June 2021-, the two structural problems that, along with poverty, run through the mayor’s office from north to south.

Iztapalapa Mural, in turn, is part of Senderos Seguros, a measure that seeks to eradicate violence against women on public roads, Mayor Clara Brugada explains by phone: “If a girl feels safe when she walks through these places, anyone you will feel safe ”. The first step was to introduce public lighting, until then a scarce service in most neighborhoods. “Then it is the whole urban image, taking care of everything, cleaning it, and we saw that it was very important to recover the theme of the murals, to capture art in the streets”, summarizes Brugada. At first glance, fighting insecurity with paint and light may sound naive, but the numbers they handle are eloquent: on the Safe Trails, crimes against women have dropped by 26%; robberies 57% and drug dealing 44%, according to data from the mayor’s office.

Children play next to a mural in Xalpa, Iztapalapa, on September 8. Toya Sarno Jordan

At first, it was difficult for the initiative to get going. Neighbors were reluctant to give up their wall. Now, one morning in September when the sun is setting, several people approach the corner where Pedro Peña works among empty spray cans, to ask him, please, to also paint a mural for them. A man asks for a design for his restaurant. A woman appears with a sepia-toned photograph, eaten away by age, of a young man looking defiantly at the camera. His name was Ricardo Romero and he rapped. He passed away in 1997. His friends and family have applied to the city council for graffiti in his honor. “We are going to draw pictures of neighbors who have been murdered,” adds Peña. To preserve on the walls of the neighborhood the collective memory of a territory hit by violence.

Peña, who has been in the world of urban art for a long time, always tries to give his works a social focus. Before he did workshops with children, and after this initiative, he says excitedly, many will become muralists. He has been in the project for more than 200 murals, that is, February 2020. He likes to paint the faces of the residents of the neighborhood, social leaders or people relevant to the community. He is convinced that the initiative works, that the neighbors get involved and take more care of the space, that being reflected on the walls generates a feeling of collective identity: “The rescue they give to the communities is incredible.”

The one in Iztapalapa is not the first initiative that tries to use graffiti as a form of urban recovery. Similar experiences have been carried out in La Comuna 13, one of the most conflictive neighborhoods in the Colombian city of Medellín, for example. Or in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. However, Dael Gómez —30 years old, wide hat over short hair—, one of the coordinators of Iztapalapa Mural, assures that this is the largest urban art project in Latin America. They have even gone to present it to international graffiti conventions.

Héctor Castillo Berthier, from the Institute for Social Research, a Doctor of Sociology specializing in youth and violence, had already used urban art in community intervention projects since the eighties. He learned about the experiences with murals in Brazilian favelas, where he was invited by the government of former President Lula Da Silva and imported the model to various Mexican cities. He remembers with special affection the work they did in Pachuca, Hidalgo, where they turned all the houses on Palmitas hill into a large canvas. On the other end of the phone, he is categorical: “Graffiti works to combat violence, but it has to be a very collective work. In order for it to have a direct impact, you need to measure it in the size of a community ”.

Like him, Aurora González Granados, an academic at the Zaragoza School of Higher Studies, considers that, indeed, the impact of the project can be positive, “although it requires constant investment and effort.” However, “a renovated neighborhood will hardly be able to erase the effects of decades of cultural and structural violence,” he points out during an email exchange, and highlights the need to carry out preventive work, involve young people for “a greater effect on the transformation of the neighborhood and themselves ”.

A boy walks in front of a mural in Xalpa, Iztapalapa. Toya Sarno Jordan

“Proudly of Iztapalapa”

Life springs out of doors on Avenida Guanábana, in Colonia Xalpa. It seems that nobody wants to be home, that nobody wants to miss this Friday morning. The facades of the houses are, most of the time, shops of different types: butchers, electronics stores, hairdressers, bars. The street is littered with food stalls, people rushing up and down, cars barely making it up the steep slope that, kilometers further up, becomes the Tetlaman volcano. A couple of bands play in a garage converted into a rehearsal room, spitting drums from its wide-open doors.

Sitting on a stool in the corner where he has installed his business today, Germán Cruz offers a diagnosis about the place where he has spent his 35 years of life: “The main problem is insecurity. The murals give Iztapalapa a different look, they contribute a lot to the change in appearance, but I don’t think they diminish the violence. The luminaire has helped ”. Cruz sells everything at his street stall. The same pirate movies as clothes, perfume or coloring books. He says that sometimes he does feel bad when his neighborhood is associated with crime, but that you get used to it. What are you going to do, if you have to live here. That “you have to contribute as you can.”

And the fact is that the dance of figures on this mayor’s office, the most populated in the capital, constitutes a sort of compendium of tragedies, abandonments and institutional negligence (in fact, the collapse of Line 12 of the subway that killed 26 people , last May). For example: from 2015 to 2020, homicide registrations increased 51%; family violence 47.5%; sexual abuse 141% and rape 94%, According to the Iztapalapa 2021 report, a comprehensive analysis by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. The report also identified little or no access to water service, as well as a concentration of garbage and “feces”. It concluded that “the lack of employment opportunities, early drug use, domestic violence and violence against women, as well as criminal behavior, exacerbate the context of insecurity.”

—And you, if you could, would you leave Iztapalapa?

He says the question caught him off guard. That, in fact, in his 32 years, all of them lived in this neighborhood to the southeast of the capital, he had never considered it. An American muralist, who came to collaborate with the project, planted doubt in the head of Sandy Bell Arias – wide clothes, cap, friendly voice -, another of the coordinators and the person in charge of dealing with the neighbors and investigating the history of each colony to propose murals according to it. “It is not that it is the safest place, I have been threatened by distributors [narcotraficantes], because when working in the mayor’s office, every time one of them is arrested they think you have to see. But this is my place ”.

Yes, Iztapala is gray, violent, insecure, Arias lists, but it is also a working neighborhood, with 17 towns and eight original neighborhoods, where the institutional neglect of decades has generated a strong feeling of unity among neighbors, who come together to solve the problems. day-to-day problems, sentence. While she speaks, suspended in the heights of the Cablebús, she contemplates her mayor’s office. From a rooftop, a mural of Lupita Bautista, born and raised in the place, a world boxing champion, stares back at you. “Proudly of Iztapalapa,” reads the side of his face.

The mural of Lupita Bautista, world boxing champion born and raised in Iztapalapa. Toya Sarno Jordan

Arias has spent hours and hours under the lights of the lamps of the Iztapalapa Historical Archive. Dive into the past of each neighborhood in search of elements with which the neighbors can feel identified now, in the present: relevant characters, events or milestones to capture in the murals. It has also kicked the streets, talked to its inhabitants, shared their concerns, their problems, their concerns. An ethnographer in her own community.

One of his great battles was getting more women into the project. At the beginning there were only three managers and three muralists. It cost him, but in the end he managed to raise the number to seven managers and more than twenty graffiti artists, a small number compared to the number of men, but which Arias considers a small personal victory.

In the streets of Iztapalapa there are hardly any flowers. They have nowhere to grow, between cement and asphalt. For this reason, Arián López —37 years old, curly hair, paint-spattered overalls— has called himself a kind of gardener who, instead of planting seeds, draws them on an old wall. Afterwards, he waters them with cans of paint. “Most of the community wants to enter the alleys and see them colorful, not gray, it doesn’t matter if the area is a red dot or not. Plus, it makes an impact. It gives you more confidence ”, he justifies himself. Beside him, Rocío Martínez, or Funny —36 years old, wide smile, glasses—, comments in passing, like who does not want the thing, that on some occasion, while working, he has heard the noise of bullets. “We had a very conflictive place, but people have turned a lot to us. I think the murals help change the perspective of the place, ”she says, and goes back to her wall, where she has drawn a fish with huge eyes, that when she leaves, it will stay there: a mute guardian illuminating the alley.

