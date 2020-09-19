With more than 6,000 deaths and more than 210,000 confirmed cases, Central America continues its fight against the coronavirus at an uneven pace. Panama is the second country in Latin America with the highest rate of infections, only behind Chile, with almost 17,000 cases per million inhabitants. With more than 1,500 confirmed deaths among its 3.8 million inhabitants, it is also the Central American nation with the highest number of deaths from covid-19 based on its population. In absolute figures it is surpassed by Guatemala, with 2,186 deaths for its more than 16 million inhabitants. Honduras, with 1,446 confirmed deaths as of August 6, is another of the region’s hot spots, according to official numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Those three are also the three Central American countries with the most accumulated positive cases, followed by Costa Rica which, despite being able to contain well the spread of the disease at the beginning of the pandemic, has seen a rebound in cases last month that forced it to toughen mitigation measures. In March, the region was one of the first to react to the pandemic, with border closures and particularly strict quarantines in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, which have become more flexible in recent weeks.

The great exception has been Nicaragua. From the beginning of the crisis, the Government of Daniel Ortega minimized the pandemic and never implemented forceful measures to stop the spread of the virus. Although official numbers speak of 123 deaths and close to 4,000 cases in that nation, a independent count of the Citizen Observatory of covid-19, a multidisciplinary panel of experts that has been taken into account by the World Health Organization, puts accumulated positive cases at almost 9,500 and deaths at more than 2,500.

As has happened in the rest of the world, the paralysis of the economy and the harsh quarantines that some countries in the region have implemented to avoid the collapse of their health systems have resulted in a sharp drop in the economy and an increase in poverty of families who have had to stay home without being able to go to work.

The hit to the economy

The coronavirus crisis has prompted the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) to update its projections for downward economic growth for 2020. In the case of Central America, the agency foresees a drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 6.2 points, an economic contraction that exceeds that registered during the Great Depression of 1930, of 5%.

“All of Central America has started the economic reopening in some way and now the consequences of such a severe recession are coming,” warns Honduran Dante Mossi, president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). “The world has contracted and we are going to find sadly that many opportunities that we had before are no longer going to be there and a very hard adjustment is coming and those who are going to suffer the most, as in all crises, are the poorest people.” As he explains, studies by his agency have identified among the most vulnerable groups women heads of household who have been left without work and unemployed people without savings in urban areas, who could suffer a food crisis.

For this reason, in the economic reactivation phase, they recommend that governments invest in programs to provide food to unemployed families and support small and medium-sized enterprises to re-create jobs. In addition, Mossi advocates boosting the Central American domestic market due to the fall of some of the main export markets for the region’s products, such as the United States and the European Union. “Internal trade makes us very strong. I tell all the presidents. If Central America were a country, we would be the fourth largest economy in Latin America with a market of 60 million people, ”says the president of CABEI. His agency has supported the governments of the region with loans, a support fund for small and medium-sized companies and test kits.

The ECLAC report Measure the effects of covid-19 to think about reactivation, published in April, attributed precisely the decline in the region’s economies to the reduction in international trade, the drop in prices of primary products and a lower demand for tourist services, which are very important in countries like Costa Rica and Panama. The report also pointed to a decline in remittances that, against all expectations, in Mexico and Central America have been reactivated, in some cases breaking historical records. And it is not the only good news for the region’s economy in the midst of the pandemic. Four Central American countries their exports increased between January and May, including Nicaragua (14%), Guatemala (3%), Costa Rica (2%), and Honduras (2%), according to that organization.

In this sense, the president of CABEI believes that nations that depend more on agricultural production and basic goods, particularly food, will be able to recover earlier than those that depend on services and foreign economies. “The seriousness of the situation will depend a lot on how quickly our trading partners open their doors to us because nothing that Central America produces has ceased to be produced, contrary to what happens in tragedies such as hurricanes where many structures are lost. or crops. The hotels are still there, the beaches are still there. It is a matter of when the tourists and the buyers of the products will return, ”he says.

Coups of authoritarianism

The crisis generated by the pandemic has also been the excuse used by authoritarian governments to impose measures that have violated the rights of their citizens, such as Honduras and El Salvador, or have put their populations at risk after denying the impact of the pandemic, like Nicaragua. The Salvadoran Nayib Bukele has disregarded rulings of the Supreme Court of his country, which prohibited him from detaining citizens who violated the strict quarantine that he imposed under the justification of saving lives. The president, who has been harshly criticized for his manner, responded to the attacks in this way: “He would have shot them all or something like that if he was really a dictator. You save 1,000 lives for five”.

For José Miguel Vivanco, director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, Bukele has used the pandemic “as an excuse to concentrate power and attack all the control and oversight bodies of the Executive Power, with the obvious objective of eroding democratic institutions” . Vivanco recalls that more than 15,000 people in El Salvador were arbitrarily detained in detention centers “overcrowded and unhealthy, in many cases for more than 30 days, without any health support”, for violating the quarantine. In addition, the president declared a health emergency in the prisons and ordered the confinement of thousands of inmates in overcrowded cells, without having sanitary conditions and under strict surveillance by the prison authorities.

“The confrontation is permanent and anyone who contradicts or questions Bukele’s policies is classified as’ the enemy of the people.” It is a textbook rhetoric, widely used by Latin American populist leaders, ”explains Vivanco. “He has questioned the role of the independent media, especially the investigative media, whom he accuses of responding to ‘dark interests’. We can hardly find a more authoritarian record than Bukele’s during the pandemic among countries with democratic government systems, ”says the analyst.

In Honduras, President Juan Orlando Hernández imposed a curfew since March, an absolute confinement that kept Hondurans in their homes, under surveillance by the security forces. The justification was to reduce infections and avoid a collapse of hospitals, already in a deplorable state in the Central American country. Hernández, who tested positive for covid-19 and was hospitalized, has decided to extend the curfew until August 29, although he has announced authorization for the population to circulate according to the last digit of the identity card.

Meanwhile, in Nicaragua, the Daniel Ortega regime initially denied the pandemic and in a reckless action forced its supporters and medical personnel to march in the capital, Managua, under the slogan “Love in times of covid-19” . Sectors critical of the regime have affirmed that the Sandinista government has falsified the infection statistics, while not taking the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Ortega’s supporters attacked citizens wearing face masks. “Ortega’s irresponsibility in handling the pandemic is really serious and has been classified as one of the worst responses in the world. Gradually, the government went from denying the pandemic to deliberately trying to hide the consequences of the lack of response to the virus. In Managua, according to the media, express burials carried out by officials of the Ministry of Health under police supervision are increasingly frequent. The health authorities, however, deny that covid-19 was the cause of these deaths. Instead, they inform families that the cause of death is “atypical pneumonia” or “some other respiratory disease,” Vivanco explains.

“In the midst of a pandemic, and in a country with great fragility in terms of public health infrastructure, the Government has continued with its policy of arbitrary dismissal of doctors who work in the public health system, and who have criticized the response of the Government. Many denounce that figures on the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus are deliberately hidden. They have also criticized that the lack of figures on the amount of tests and its results are centrally managed by the Government. Likewise, they have pointed out the lack of protective equipment to attend to hospitals implies a high risk of contagion ”, Vivanco denounces.

