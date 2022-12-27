On Boxing Day, with five days left in the year, the Gun Violence Archive tallied 6,021 victims under the age of 18. Of these children, 1629 died, 4392 were injured. In 2021, there were 5708 injured and killed child victims, reports ABC News.

In 2022, 306 children age 11 or younger were killed by bullets. Among them were the 19 students who died on May 24 in a shooting at the Robb Elementary school in the Texan town of Uvalde. Two adult teachers were also killed in that shooting.

Another 1,323 children between the ages of 12 and 17 were also killed in shootings in the US in 2022.

One of the youngest victims to be killed by gun violence in 2022 was just 5 months old Cecilia Thomas. She was hit in the head while in a car in a drive-by shooting on June 24 in Chicago.

#children #killed #injured #firearms