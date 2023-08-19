from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/19/2023 – 3:00 pm

During the month of August there are several job opportunities in companies of all sizes. Cobli, Knewin, Befly, Grupo Iter, Alvarez & Marsal, Contabilizei, M&P Group, Celcoin, FlyBy Viagens, Natural One, Consolare, HOTMART, Viveo, CMOC Brasil and Abastece There are vacancies. Opportunities are for remote or hybrid work, from internship to permanent programs. Check them all out:

Cobli

Cobli has 25 open job opportunities in different areas. The positions are for working in the home office model and in person in São Paulo (SP). There are also openings for installers in Goiânia and Brasília. Cobli offers performance-based bonuses, meal vouchers, food vouchers, health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, day care assistance and access to Gympass plans. To access more details and apply, simply access this link.

knewin

Knewin announces three 100% remote jobs. Opportunities are for Accounting Assistant Person, Sales Development Representative Person (SDR) and Fullstack Java Developer Person (Junior). In order to apply, the candidate must enter this link. The company provides benefits such as: day care assistance, home office assistance, “birthday off” (one day off in the month of your birthday), flexible benefits card, health plan with national coverage, life insurance, food or meal vouchers, and corporate university.

Befly

BeFly announces the opening of more than 80 vacancies in different parts of the country. Opportunities span both administrative areas and various travel consultant positions. The locations covered by these vacancies are São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Belo Horizonte (BH), Goiânia (GO), Salvador (SA) and Campinas (CPQ). Those interested in being part of the BeFly team and applying for one of these vacancies must access the site and register.

Alvarez & Marsal

Alvarez & Marsal is accepting applications for the 2024 Internship Program. There are 80 vacancies covering courses in the areas of Administration, Engineering, Economics, Accounting and Health with completion forecast between December 2024 and December 2025. Candidates need to be flexible to work in person in São Paulo (SP), Rio de Janeiro ( RJ) or Belo Horizonte (MG), and availability to do an internship for at least one year. Those interested in being part of the A&M team can apply on the Internship Program website until the end of November 2023.

I accounted for

Contabilizei has 58 open positions, in the face-to-face and hybrid models, in São Paulo (SP) and Curitiba (PR), in addition to 100% home office positions for the whole country. Hiring is for permanent and apprentice regimes. There are opportunities for multiple areas, such as Administrative, Marketing, Technology, Customer Service, Product, Tax, Accounting, Commercial, among others. More information about available positions on the links: Tech Careers It is General.

M&P Group

The M&P Group has nine open positions in its startups, to work in different locations in Brazil. The opportunities in One Big Media Group are for Junior Social Network Analyst and Commercial Internship – SDR. At Trakto, vacancies are for Back-end Software Engineer, Front-end Software Engineer and UI Designer. At Bossanova Investimentos, the vacancies are for Web Copywriter, Control Analyst, Sales Operations and Financial Internship. Group companies also have vacancies for the Talent Bank and interested parties can apply apply here.

celcoin

Celcoin has 25 vacancies for Barueri (SP) and Belo Horizonte (MG), some of which are in a hybrid model. There are opportunities for full and senior software engineers; accounting and controlling; senior developer; treasury specialist; journalist and young apprentice. Interested parties need to register here.

FlyBy Viagens

FlyBy Viagens has 10 positions open for hiring sales and hotel consultants with experience in tourism. Interested parties should send their CV to: [email protected].

natural one

Natural One has seven job vacancies for different areas and professional levels, some in a hybrid model. Including opportunities for people with disabilities (PwD), available positions are for Operational Excellence, E-commerce, Utilities Maintenance | Facilities, Marketing, Purchasing and Building Maintenance, in internship, auxiliary, assistant and supervisor positions. There are vacancies to work at the company’s factory located in Jarinu (SP) or at its administrative headquarters, which is located in the neighborhood of São Paulo (SP). Interested parties can find more details on the company’s LinkedIn.

console

Consolare has 11 job vacancies available for different positions and opportunities for people with disabilities (PwD) in the city of São Paulo (SP). Vacancies include assistant, salesperson, assistant, analyst and ceremonialist positions, to act directly in the operation of cemeteries and funeral agencies, as well as in the administrative headquarters, in the neighborhood of Pinheiros. Hiring follows the CLT regime and most vacancies have benefits such as transportation vouchers, meal vouchers, medical and dental assistance and life insurance. Those interested can access the console website for more information on available positions and to register.

hotmart

Hotmart announces the opening of the 2023 Hotmart Internship Program. With 30 vacancies available for people in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), enrollment and other information on the Hotmart Internship Program can be accessed at this link. Vacancies are aimed at students who are studying graduation in areas related to technology, business and communication, with or without previous experience in the market, in addition to training scheduled from December 2024. Those interested can apply until August 25th. Opportunities are distributed between the areas of Technology (development and programming) and Business (marketing, products and sales). The opportunity has a health and dental plan; aid grant of R$ 2,300; Multibenefit Flash Card: R$1,100 monthly; partnership with language school and incentive to education and personalized development program.

Pereira Group

Fort Atacadista, from the Pereira Group, has job openings for its first store on the coast of São Paulo, in Santos, and the second in the State of São Paulo. In all, there are more than 100 job openings for different functions in the store, scheduled to open in the second half of this year. Vacancies are inclusive (race, gender, people with disabilities – PCDs, mature 50+) and most do not require experience. Interested candidates should apply by this site. Benefits for employees include: life insurance, transportation vouchers, meals at the company, partnership with Sesc and other leisure, study and health companies, payroll loans, special discounts on the Vuon Card, dental plan and Acolhe GP.

I live

Viveo starts the month of August with 277 vacancies open for several cities in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Federal District, Pernambuco, Goiás and Tocantins. Opportunities range from assistants, assistants and helpers to Logistics Operator and are open to all professional profiles, including people with disabilities (PCD). To apply, you must reside in the city where the vacancy operates or nearby. Position details are available in this link.

CMOC Brazil

CMOC Brasil has vacancies for its units in Catalão and Ouvidor, in Goiás, and in Cubatão, in Baixada Santista, in São Paulo. Opportunities are constantly updated and interested parties can follow them via LinkedIn or by searching for the company name in the Gupy platform.

Fill it up

In addition to registrations for the Talent Bank, the Abastece-aí application has five open positions in different areas, with opportunities for Full CRM Analyst, Cloud Network Infrastructure Specialist, Head Product Designer and Specialist Product Manager – Insurance. The positions will be based in São Paulo (SP) in a hybrid model, with three home office days and two on-site days in the Bela Vista region. Among the benefits are medical and dental assistance, food vouchers, meal vouchers, home office assistance, extended maternity and paternity leave, maternity kit and daycare assistance. To apply, you must access this link.

International Meal Company

International Meal Company has 98 job opportunities in different areas, such as office, operations, logistics, HR, maintenance and kitchen. The company is responsible for operating in Brazil brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Frango Assado, Viena, Olive Garden, Batata Inglesa, Brunella, among others. Vacancies are available for several cities in the country. For more details and to apply, simply access this site.