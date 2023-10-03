A total of 615 ranchers in the Region of Murcia will receive extraordinary state aid of 5.5 million euros in October to compensate for the situation due to the drought and the conditions derived from the war conflict in Ukraine, according to the Government Delegation.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has published the final list of the 70,267 owners of livestock farms who will receive extraordinary aid throughout Spain, for a global amount of 332.3 million euros.

This figure represents 94% of the total budget allocated to this line of support of 355 million euros. This aid was approved by the Government through Royal Decree-Law 4/2023, of May 11, which adopts urgent measures in agricultural and water matters in response to the drought and the worsening of the conditions of the derived primary sector. of the war conflict in Ukraine and the weather conditions.

Producers of beef, sheep and goat meat, as well as cow, sheep and goat milk, will benefit.

This extraordinary aid is granted ex officio to its beneficiaries: producers of beef (suckler cows), sheep and goats, as well as cow, sheep and goat milk who have been beneficiaries of aid associated with livestock farming based on the single application for aid from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the 2022 campaign; and who were owners of holdings registered on April 30, 2023. The aid is granted when the amount to be received is equal to or greater than 200 euros.

In the resolution of the month of July, based on the provisional data of eligible livestock farms and the number of animals eligible for this aid, and to avoid exceeding the maximum amount estimated by species and production orientation, a linear adjustment of the amounts was made. units per head for areas affected by high drought.