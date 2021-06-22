Take advantage of discounts on digital offers that end on June 27.

We once again face that difficult moment in which you have so many games to choose from with important price discounts that it costs not to buy them all. Today they touch the digital offers of Nintendo Switch that will be available until next June 27, with discounts of up to 75% in more than 600 video games These include big names like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Since there are so many options to choose from, in 3DGames We try to make things a little easier for you with a selection of 17 video games which are at a more than interesting price, with real bargains like the legendary FLASHBACK, which you can buy for less than a euro. Of course, there is much more to choose from, so we also invite you to recommend us that game that nobody should miss with these discounts.

All Nintendo Switch digital deals

The “Digital Deals” promotion has arrived in Nintendo eShop! Save up to 75% on hundreds of titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and many more, until June 27.

More about: Nintendo Switch and Deals.