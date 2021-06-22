Take advantage of discounts on digital offers that end on June 27.
We once again face that difficult moment in which you have so many games to choose from with important price discounts that it costs not to buy them all. Today they touch the digital offers of Nintendo Switch that will be available until next June 27, with discounts of up to 75% in more than 600 video games These include big names like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.
Since there are so many options to choose from, in 3DGames We try to make things a little easier for you with a selection of 17 video games which are at a more than interesting price, with real bargains like the legendary FLASHBACK, which you can buy for less than a euro. Of course, there is much more to choose from, so we also invite you to recommend us that game that nobody should miss with these discounts.
All Nintendo Switch digital deals
The “Digital Deals” promotion has arrived in Nintendo eShop! Save up to 75% on hundreds of titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and many more, until June 27.
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for 9.99 euros: Just announced Mario + Rabbids 2, if you have not yet enjoyed the action and turn-based strategy of this hilarious game from Ubisoft this is the best opportunity to do so. Less than ten euros to add to your collection one of the great Nintendo Switch exclusives, which works with success and great grace the worlds of Super Mario and Rayman’s Rabbids.
- Metro: Last Light Redux for 2.49 euros– It’s hard not to recommend this fantastic first-person shooter adventure, because it’s a great game, it’s well-suited to Nintendo Switch, and it’s laughable right now. It’s the sequel to Metro 2033 Redux, which you can find also for 8.74 euros.
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for 29.99 euros: one of the great RPGs of recent years in a portable format. With this premise, who was going to say no to Skyrim? If you want to go on great adventures in a gigantic open world full of secrets and enemies to defeat, this offer is very tempting.
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for 19.99 euros: I was looking forward to seeing Crash Bandicoot in action as evidenced by the enormous success of this collection that brings back the Naughty Dog marsupial with improved graphics and a few secrets. And if this remastering leaves you wanting more, remember that you can also buy Crash Bandicoot 4 for 37.49 euros. It is not such a flashy offer, but something is something.
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for 39.99 euros: Do you like JRPGs? If you once missed the great Xenoblade Chronicles on Wii, now you can enjoy this improved version with updated graphics and some game settings to make the experience even more unforgettable. Also, for those who have already completed the original, an additional story is included that connects to Xenoblade Chronicles 2.
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses for 39.99 euros: another of the great exclusives of Nintendo Switch and, also, one of the best episodes of the Fire Emblem saga. With exciting turn-based combat and a story that you write with your actions and decisions, the Intelligent Systems game incorporates new features such as the Monastery, where, as a conversational adventure, you will influence the protagonists of the war.
- Octopath Traveler for 29.99 euros: a JRPG inspired by the classics of the genre with a retro visual style that exudes a special charm. In this role-playing adventure you lead a group of eight adventurers with their own stories in a beautiful fantasy world that you will want to explore to the last corner.
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild for 48.99 euros: If there is a game that you cannot miss in your Nintendo Switch collection, it is this gigantic action adventure and open world that has changed the way of understanding the sandbox genre. With overwhelming freedom of action and superb sense of exploration, if you make the leap to Hyrule in this The Legend of Zelda, you will no longer want to abandon it until you defeat the evil Ganon after many, many hours of adventure.
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for 9.99 euros: a regular in these offers. Ubisoft signs one of the best and most beautiful 2D platforms of recent years, with brilliantly well-designed designs and a funniest cooperative multiplayer. After playing it, you will want Rayman to return with new adventures.
- Battle Chasers Nightwar for 13.19 euros– Inspired by the comics by Joe Madureira, also the author of Darksiders, this is a great turn-based RPG that’s a true love letter to the JRPG classics of the ’90s. With great character design and intricate dungeons to explore With a diverse group of adventurers, it’s one of those games that catch and don’t let go until the story is complete.
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ for 9.59 euros: If you like fighting games and you are fond of the Dragon Ball universe, there are few excuses not to get hold of this Arc System Works video game, which is one of the best fighting video games of recent years. An authentic show with a cel shading that will make you believe that you are enjoying the best episodes of Akira Toriyama’s anime. This is the standard version, so additional content is purchased separately.
- FLASHBACK for 0.99 euros: classic among classics, for this price nobody should miss the opportunity to play this mythical 2D adventure that adapts to the new times with improved graphics and other extra functions. A science fiction journey that leaves their mark, and that once marked a whole generation of gamers and creatives.
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 for 13.99 euros: Sega delights us with this great turn-based role-playing adventure that stands out for its beautiful artistic section and the strength of its plot. This title improves the mission design of its predecessors and also surprises with a readjustment of its character classes to make battles more exciting. A good option to enjoy a great turn-based RPG this summer.
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI for 16.49 euros: Do you know the saying “one more turn and I’m done”? The Civilization saga is guilty of this and if you bet on this sixth numbered episode, you will fall for the charms of its turn-based strategy. This is the standard version of the game from Firaxis Games that does not include its two content expansions, but here you have dozens of hours of gameplay to enjoy leading one of many civilizations to glory.
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch for 11.99 euros: The Level 5 team could not find better allies to bring this precious JRPG to life. With Studio Ghibli in charge of character design and some animated scenes, and brilliant composer Joe Hisaishi at the forefront of the music, Ni no Kuni is a beautiful role-playing adventure that can strike a chord with you.
- INSIDE for 4.99 euros: waiting for the new work of Playdead, authors of Limbo, here you have a great adventure of puzzles and platforms in 2D that stands out for its setting and the crazy game situations that it faces you. A strange journey into the unknown with the ability to leave you speechless in some moments of the action.
- Darkest Dungeon for 17.49 euros: if what you are looking for is to suffer like the beast and have things really difficult for you, this is your game. One of the toughest and most unnerving roguelike experiences on the market, but also one of the most exciting and surprising turn-based role-playing adventures of the moment. A journey into darkness that will help us prepare for the launch of its sequel.
