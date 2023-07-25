The service of exchanging land grants and ready-made housing units of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which was made available to citizens benefiting from housing services in the Emirate of Dubai, through the “Dubai Now” application and through the “Emirati” platform, witnessed the presentation of more than 600 land grants and housing units for exchange within a week of launching the service, while the number of visitors to the platform has so far reached more than 3 thousand visitors.

It is possible to take advantage of the “exchange of grants” service by entering the “Dubai Now” application, using the digital identity, in order to identify the lands and homes that their owners wish to exchange, as the exchange of land grants or housing grants initially requires the approval of the two parties to the exchange.

The grants offered in the exchange service, which amount to more than 600 grants, are distributed over the regions: Al Yalayis, Al Awir, Hind City, Wadi Al Amrdi, Nad Hessa, Wadi Al Shabak, Al Khawaneej, Mishref, Al Warqa and Al Quoz.

How the service works

Users of the grant exchange service can choose the appropriate grant from the plots of land and ready-made housing offered, by sending a request of interest to the holder of the other grant, who in turn receives an alert with the request to study it, and if he finds it suitable, he agrees to the exchange, as the exchange agreement is signed between the two parties through a digital signature through the digital identity, after that the competent authorities study the request and approve it, and then comes the stage of paying the fees and receiving the new land maps.

The housing grant exchange service aims to organize the exchange of grants, provided that the applicant has not previously exchanged land or housing from Dubai Municipality or the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, taking into account all legal matters and preserving the rights of all parties benefiting from them, and providing them in the unified digital channel for the citizens of the Emirate of Dubai, provided that the exchange of housing takes place through a direct procedure from the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Exchange terms

It is noteworthy that a set of controls have been specified for the exchange of ready-made land grants for the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, including: that the residential lands that will be exchanged are free of any legal impediments or rights to others, that prevent the completion of the exchange process (real estate rights or mortgages), and that the lands are not divided and free from construction works, and that the grant applicant obtains it individually.

Among the controls for exchanging ready-made housing grants for the projects of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Foundation, is that the two homes to be exchanged are free of any legal or real estate impediments, financial mortgages, building violations, or rights of others that prevent the completion of the exchange process, and that the two homes to be exchanged are suitable for the family according to the social report issued by the Foundation or any authority assigned by the Foundation to do so.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment studies the exchange request in coordination with the competent authority in the emirate and verifies that it fulfills all the required conditions, documents and documents.