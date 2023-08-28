Firefighters, backed by a fleet of planes and helicopters, are fighting tirelessly to control the blaze that continues for the ninth day in a row. The devastation has left a balance of 21 deaths, according to the authorities, who are studying possible arson. The conflagrations have left tens of thousands of burned hectares in their wake. According to the EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service, they are the largest fires recorded on European soil in years.

In the midst of this crisis, international solidarity has made itself felt. Countries including Germany, Sweden, Croatia and Cyprus have sent planes to support the fight against the fire, while firefighters from various countries including Romania, France, Bulgaria and Albania have joined on the ground to fight the flames.

The magnitude of the devastation has shocked the international community: more than 77,000 hectares of land have been consumed by fire with 120 active sources identified. The fire on the island of Andros has not yet been controlled.

Flames burn a forest during wildfires near the village of Sykorrahi, near the city of Alexandroupolis, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The advance of the flames is devouring forests and homes in Greece as wildfires rage that have killed 20 people. AP – Achilleas Chiras

Efforts to contain the flames have been hampered by the intensity of the fire and difficult weather conditions. Greece has witnessed more than 105 forest fires this Sunday, August 27, with 46 of them triggered in a span of 24 hours. This wave of fires has exposed the fragility of the forests and the vulnerability of local communities.

One of the most notorious fires has burned in the northeastern region of Evros and Alexandroupoli, where the magnitude of the flames has caused 20 of the 21 deaths related to these fires in the last week.

This monstrous fire, fueled by smaller ones that have joined it, has devoured vast tracts of forest and consumed homes on the outskirts of the city of Alexandroupoli.

Tens of thousands of people affected

The fire department reported on Friday the discovery of another body in the Dadia Forest National Park, near the border with Turkey. So, the total number of deaths related to forest fires in the country this week rose to 21.

Among the victims, 18 bodies were found on Tuesday near a hut in an area near Alexandroupoli. Another body was found in a wooded area and in the center of the country, a man lost his life in his attempt to rescue his cattle.

Holy icons burned in the suburb of Acharnes, on Mount Parnitha, northwest of Athens, Greece, Sunday, August 27, 2023. More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries, backed by a fleet of planes and helicopters Water throwers were battling three large lingering forest fires in Greece on Sunday, two of which have been raging for days. AP – Michael Varaklas

The magnitude of the disaster has been evident in the Alexandroupoli area, where flames have devoured homes and vast areas of forest for nine consecutive days. In response, around 15,000 people have been evacuated..

What are the possible causes of these forest fires?

The authorities point out that some of the fires have been intentionally set and two individuals have already been arrested. A man was arrested on the island of Evia for allegedly starting several fires in the region in July and August. Another of the arrests occurred in the Larissa area of ​​central Greece, where a man was charged with setting fire to dry vegetation.

The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vassilis Kikilias, has strongly condemned the act of setting fires, calling it “despicable and criminal.”

In addition to criminal activity, lightning storms have also been pointed out as the possible cause of several fires in the country. In response, the fire department has urged the public to take precautions due to intense electrical activity in various regions.

A firefighter walks past a burnt tree in the suburb of Acharnes, on Mount Parnitha, northwest of Athens, Greece, Sunday, August 27, 2023. More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries, backed by a A fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters were battling three large, persistent forest fires in Greece on Sunday, two of which have been raging for days. AP – Michael Varaklas

This forest disaster has also revealed the vulnerability of the regulations in force in Greece to prevent fires, which have generally been implemented from May to October. Despite these measures, the magnitude of the fires and their impact on life and the environment have made clear the need to reassess and strengthen these policies.

Since the start of the fire season this year, the fire department has made 163 fire-related arrests. These include 118 negligence cases and 24 arson cases.

The worst fire in years on European soil, according to Copernicus

Pavlos Marinakis, spokesman for the Greek government, explained at a press conference that Greece has been facing extremely challenging weather conditions. “This year is proving to be the most difficult in terms of weather conditions in the history of meteorological data collection and recording,” he said.

Also, he explained that the combination of high temperatures, drought and winds is creating ideal conditions for forest fires, with extreme behavior. “This summer has been very difficult for us,” she added.

Copernicus, through a post on the X social network, detailed that the forest fire in northwest Greece, which began on Saturday near Alexandroupolis, has been the largest recorded on European soil in years. It has consumed a total of 72,344 hectares and was still active until Friday.

Although a bushfire that erupted on the outskirts of Athens had subsided by Friday, it destroyed homes and a car in the area, forcing many people to flee, sometimes on foot.

This summer has seen the worst fires in Europe since records have been kept. The consequences of climate change have become apparent as fires become more frequent and destructive.

With AP and Reuters