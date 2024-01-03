Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/01/2024 – 20:21

In the State of São Paulo, 34,540 prisoners received the benefit of the so-called Christmas and New Year “getaway” from December 22nd. The period ended at 6pm this Wednesday, 3rd, but at least 625 inmates returned to the State's penitentiaries beforehand due to non-compliance with the rules that the regime imposes.

In one of the cases, a 30-year-old inmate was arrested on the 28th for violating the perimeter defined by the Court. The man, who is serving a sentence for drug trafficking, was found by the Military Police riding a jet ski at Prainha do Riacho Grande, in São Bernardo do Campo, metropolitan region of São Paulo.

The agents reached the man through the electronic ankle bracelet he was wearing. The equipment reported that he was outside the territorial limit allowed by the judicial system and triggered an alert about non-compliance with the measure.

According to the Military Police, the offender even tried to escape with the water vehicle to avoid being detained.

In another case, one of the prisoners was caught in the Cracolândia region, in the center of São Paulo, carrying a homemade knife and scissors.

To be eligible for the benefit of “leaving”, provided for in the Penal Execution Law, prisoners must behave appropriately, have served at least 1/6 of their sentence (if they are a first-time offender) or 1/4 (if they are a repeat offender), prove address, among other requirements.

Once released, the detainee, among other obligations, cannot consume alcoholic beverages or other narcotic substances; should not frequent bars, nightclubs or prostitution houses; and must use electronic equipment correctly, as long as it is provided by the State.

According to the Public Security Secretariat, since June, 1,001 inmates have been arrested and taken back to prison for non-compliance with the rules.

Drug bosses in Rio don't go back to jail after getting out

Hotline Denúncia published on Tuesday, 2, a poster to help the Search and Recapture Division (Recap) of the Criminal Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro to obtain more information for the arrest of three criminals who did not return to the penitentiary after being benefited from the Children's Day and Christmas pardons. The deadline for returning to Rio de Janeiro's penitentiaries after Christmas was 10pm on the 30th.

The publication of Disque Denúncia highlights three names, all convicted of association for drug trafficking, fought in the capital of Rio de Janeiro by the Comando Vermelho and the militias, and identified as names of influence in different regions of Rio de Janeiro:

– Davi da Conceição Carvalho, commonly known as DVD;

– Saulo Cristiano Oliveira Dias, aka SL;

– Paulo Sérgio Gomes da Silva, aka Bin Laden.

According to the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJ-RJ), the installation of electronic ankle bracelets on inmates who had the benefit of the Periodic Home Visit (VPL) was not determined because, in periods of seven days, “the State There is no structure in prisons to install equipment in a timely manner.”