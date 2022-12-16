Men sentenced to 62 years and 6 months in jail Y financial fine for killing a 4-year-old boy with blows to the body on May 9 in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico.

The younger He was the son of his sentimental partner, who were at his home when the person responsible began to hit his partner and son, injuries that caused the death to minor

Crime which made him a creditor of the years in prison, in addition to a fine of 377,663 and 210,721 pesos as reparation for the damage, in addition to his civil and political rights, which were immediately suspended.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) captured the man days after the incident, since once he killed the minor he immediately escaped, for which the authorities began a search.

Upon capturing him, the elements of the FGJEM began an investigation folder for qualified homicide, evidence that came out in favor of the victim’s mother by the person responsible was made available to the Judge for pass sentence.