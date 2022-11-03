By the end of the decade, 60% to 70% of Brazilian consumers will be in the free energy market. The projection is from the CEO of the consultancy PSRLuiz Augusto Barroso, in an interview with Power 360.

“This is the opposite of what we have today, 30% in the free market and 70% in the captive market. We think it is possible to invert [essa proporção]”, said.

According to Barroso, the interest in migrating to the free energy market will be great, “especially if migration is linked to services through providers”, such as tickets, sweepstakes and discounts.

With the opening of the energy market, consumers will be able to choose their electricity supplier. Today, low voltage residential and commercial consumers have to buy from the local distributor, the energy service concessionaire.

In September, the Ministry of Mines and Energy published an ordinance opening the market to all high voltage consumers. Previous rules restricted the free trading environment to a part of this segment.

Two days later, Minister Adolfo Sachsida opened a public consultation for the proposal to open the market to low-voltage consumers in 2028. In practice, this means portability of the electricity bill.

In Barroso’s assessment, the ordinance under consultation does not weaken the expansion of the free market at first. “But it would make it difficult to approve other agendas that are important, but that may lose relevance over time with the market already open.“, said.

He cites subsidies for renewable sources and the old contracts of distributors, whose cost can increase for captive consumers following the pace of migration to the free market. The president of the PSR defends the approval of the bill nº 414 of 2021, which he is processing in the Chamber of Deputies, as a way to solve these problems.

“[Os assuntos] need to be dealt with at the time of opening so that, in carioca jargon, we don’t go to the beach and forget or don’t prioritize the resolution of these other issues”, he stated.

Luiz Barroso is 46 years old. He was president of the state EPE (Energy Research Company) and visitor at the International Energy Agency in Paris. He is a research associate and professor at the University of Comillas in Madrid. He also teaches at the School of Regulation in Florence, Italy.

Power 360 – The ministry has been talking about developing “technological neutrality” auctions, that is, without stipulating prices by energy source. Whoever offered the lowest price would win the auction. How do you evaluate this proposal?

Luiz Augusto Barroso – It is a proposal that Brazil has pursued since 2016. It was at the origin of several studies carried out by the Ministry of Mines and Energy. It is a correct proposal, it is what the world is looking for today: a consumer says the requirement he needs, along with the planning, and the market provides the necessary solutions to meet this requirement, combining wind with solar, hydroelectric with solar. Anything goes. The important thing is how to specify the requirement and how to ensure that oranges and bananas are compared on the same basis, as the price of energy alone is often not enough to recognize all the characteristics and services that the different sources provide to the final consumer.

Power 360 – The CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) approved in August the creation of the National Hydrogen Program to encourage the industry. Brazil already has some green hydrogen projects in progress, but the fuel has a very high production cost. How do you assess the prospects for the development of this technology in Brazil?

Luiz Augusto Barroso – The great charm of green hydrogen is from renewable energy, cheap, through the electrolyzer to produce a hydrogen with zero carbon content at the tip of production. Today, green hydrogen is expensive, it costs US$ 6 per kg. And hydrogen produced by fossil fuel, mostly natural gas, costs about $1.5 to $2 per kg. So the price of green hydrogen has to fall in the 65% range to get close to the competitiveness of fossil fuel hydrogen.

Hydrogen is not new, the big news is that the price of renewables has dropped a lot. If the cost of the electrolyser also drops, we will have a combination that can deliver competitive very low carbon hydrogen. There are many doubts about the speed of the electrolyser’s decline and the ability of renewables to steadily deliver the electricity that the electrolyser will demand. […]. But have no doubt that in the hydrogen hype, Brazil is a great country and well positioned to turn that hype into hope.

Power 360 – Is it possible to expect land assignment auctions for offshore wind projects as early as 2023?

Luiz Augusto Barroso – The auction for the concession of the area may come in 2023. But, more important than that, is the auction for the sale of energy. There is no point in having the transfer of the area and not having the commercialization of the product that that area is willing to produce […] Brazil needs to be careful about how an eventual auction is carried out so as not to create more oversupply.