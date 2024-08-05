Juarez City.- Just over 60 trees were planted in strategic points of the city (the Melquiades Alanís and Hermanos Escobar parks, as well as the Millennium Threshold) by the deputy-elect for Federal District 04, Alejandro Pérez Cuéllar, of the “Let’s Keep Making History” Coalition (Morena, PT, PVEM).

Initially, the reforestation of the park in the Monumental subdivision, located on Tales de Mileto and Melquiades Alanís streets, was carried out, where together with the neighborhood committee of the sector, 35 trees were planted, which will benefit the environment and improve the appearance of this public space.

“On Wednesday we were in the Monumental subdivision, there with the neighbors together, also with staff from the Parks and Gardens Department of the Municipal Government, whom we thank for all the advice and support we receive from them,” said Pérez Cuéllar.

At this event, he thanked the president of the neighborhood committee, Ramón Barraza, for the collaboration of the residents of the sector, in addition to the commitment they made to monitor and care for these new plants in their park.

Trees were later planted in the area of ​​the Millennium Threshold, in order to change the appearance of the entrance to the border.

“We have been planting 60 trees in the Hermanos Escobar park, so we have closed these days with just over 100 trees planted,” said the elected Deputy.

With these actions he reaffirms his commitment to the people of Juarez who supported him during the last elections, fulfilling his campaign promises, even before he formally took office in the Chamber of Deputies.