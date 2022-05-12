66 thousand 621 poblanas and poblanos of 50 municipalities, participated in the PFirst National Week against Sanitary Risks with 880 talks by the Ministry of Health.

Activity aimed at restaurateurs, market traders, medicine vendors, housewives, teachers and the general population to prevent the use of products that are harmful to health.

Basic sanitation, proper use and hygienic handling of food, smoke-free spaces, pharmacovigilance and the importance of using clean water were some of the topics covered in the free workshops.

Luis Eduardo Camarillo, head of the Directorate for Protection against Sanitary Risks, highlighted “this conference aimed to prevent society from consuming products that harm health, under established prevention and training.”

National activity aimed at all the states of the Republic, encouraging the population to healthy habits to avoid infections and diseases derived from the mishandling of food.