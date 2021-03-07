At least 60,000 organizations around the world have been compromised due to a vulnerability in Microsoft’s Exchange Server software. Bloomberg.

Cybercriminals aim to infect as many computers as possible before the company can fully secure all of its customers, according to agency sources.

It is noted that if the number of victims continues to grow, the incident can be regarded as a global cybersecurity crisis.

Microsoft previously warned that a hacker group, allegedly backed by the Chinese government, is exploiting security vulnerabilities in its Exchange Server messaging software.

The statement said that the vulnerabilities were used to access on-premises Exchange servers.