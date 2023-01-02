The new year begins in the Ukraine with more bombings. On this occasion, the Russian Government has confirmed this Monday the death of more than 60 soldiers in an attack carried out by the kyiv Army with a high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) against a town in the area of ​​the region east of pro-Russian controlled Donetsk.

The offensive, which has killed 63 soldiers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, has reached a temporary deployment point in the town of Makivka. “Full assistance and support will be given to the families and friends of the dead servicemen,” the department says. Likewise, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Matters Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) has pointed out in its Telegram account that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out several artillery attacks against the city of Donetsk, without for now There is information about victims.

Donetsk is, along with Lugansk, the epicenter of a conflict since 2014, which spread nationwide after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive against Ukraine. Putin announced in September the annexation of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, all of which were partially occupied as part of the invasion.