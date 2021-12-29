62 points for launching fireworks have been prepared in Moscow, said the head of the department of trade and services of the capital, Alexei Nemeryuk. There are 100 shops selling pyrotechnic products in the city, Izvestia TV channel reports. Requirements for sellers

and product manufacturers are tough. Buyers need to pay attention to the product certificate, its expiration date and instructions in Russian.

“After you have set fire to the cord, you must retire to a safe distance, not try to see what is coming from where. Naturally, if you see that the cord has gone out, this product must be disposed of, because no one knows how it will behave further, ”said Aleksey Tarasov, Deputy Head of the Civil Protection Department.

You cannot buy pyrotechnics in unidentified places, from hands, from cars, because there is a risk instead of the pleasure of being in the hospital.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.