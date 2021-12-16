Home page politics

In a member survey by the CDU, more than 60 percent of the members took part. © Noah Wedel / IMAGO

In the CDU, almost two thirds of the 400,000 or so members took part in the survey about the next party leader.

Berlin – “Almost a quarter of a million took part in the #member survey, almost two thirds of all @CDU



-Members. Thank you for this strong participation! ”Tweeted the CDU on Thursday. According to information from the CDU, 248,360 members took part in the survey – 64.3 percent of all party book owners.

The CDU wrote on Twitter that a total of 132,617 members had cast an online vote (53.4 percent), 115,743 members had voted by letter (46.6 percent). It is the first time in the history of the CDU that the members can make a preliminary decision on the chairmanship.

CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak wanted to announce the result of the survey this Friday (2 p.m.) in Berlin. For the successor of party leader Armin Laschet, ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz, the foreign politician Norbert Röttgen and the former head of the chancellery Helge Braun apply. If none of the applicants receive more than 50 percent of the votes, a second ballot will be necessary. This would start on December 29th and last until January 12th. According to the CDU’s plans, the result of a possible second round will be announced on January 14th.

Officially, the new chairman of the 1001 delegates has to attend a digital party congress on 21./22. January to be elected. It is considered certain that the delegates will stick to the vote of the members. The choice must then be confirmed by postal vote. As a consequence of its disaster in the federal election, the CDU wants to reposition itself in the opposition. (dpa)