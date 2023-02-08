Every fourth teacher (24%) is not satisfied with the working conditions in his organization, it follows from the results of a survey of the Aktion Education service, which Izvestia got acquainted with.

More than half of the respondents (53%) noted that they periodically disagree with the payments they receive every month. About a third of the respondents say that the heads of educational institutions do not always justify the amount of their earnings to their subordinates or never do so. To resolve controversial issues, only 57% of respondents go to the accounting department for clarification from time to time, while 31% never did.

The most serious problem was highlighted with the payment for overtime – the majority of representatives of educational organizations (64%) reported that they were not paid for them.

An online survey of Russian school teachers based on a non-random sample was held from January 25 to February 2, 2023 on the Action Education platform. 566 teachers took part in the survey.

In the field of education, there are still problems with ensuring the working conditions of teachers, says Alexander Safonov, professor at the Department of Human Resources Management at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. Until now, not all subjects are fulfilling the provision of the presidential decree of 2012, according to which the average salary of teachers should be brought to the average for the region, the expert noted.

“The main problem that was raised, for example, by trade unions, is that in many regions of Russia teachers’ salaries are paid more for various kinds of results, rather than salary. This leads to the fact that wages are not stable, there are overtime,” he said.

