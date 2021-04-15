About 60-65% of Russian tourists agreed to postpone trips to Turkey at a later date – it is beneficial for both them and tour operators, the head of the legal commission of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) Georgy Mokhov told Izvestia.

Travelers whose trips are disrupted due to the imposition of restrictions have three options: reschedule their vacation, change directions, or get their money back. The latter is possible only through the courts, and the process takes about a year, the expert said.

At the same time, according to Georgy Mokhov, now the tour operators simply do not have money, they cannot fulfill their obligations to provide a tourist product or return the money, as well as provide the tourist with a replacement for the usual “sea” countries like Thailand, Greece and Tunisia.

“In order not to go bankrupt and not go down the drain, they offer clients the only possible option – to postpone the trip to Turkey to a later period. And most travelers accept it, ”he said.

The fact that tour operators offer Russians to postpone their trip to Turkey to later dates was also said by the vice-president of the PCT Yuri Barzykin. According to him, many are satisfied with this option. Even on flights to Turkey on April 13 and 14, no one refused, the expert emphasized.

Read the details in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Everything is off: it is more profitable for tourists to reschedule a trip to Turkey than to cancel