More than 60% of Russian school graduates have now decided on the choice of the university and the direction of training they would like to enroll in. This is evidenced by the data of the survey, which was conducted by the educational company Maximum Education.

“A quarter of the surveyed eleventh graders, 26%, have so far decided only on the direction of training, but have not decided on the university. 8% of schoolchildren have not decided on either the university or the direction, and 3% of schoolchildren have decided only on the university, “the document reads. TASS Saturday, April 24th.

According to the survey, 89% of respondents announced plans to enter Russian universities after graduation. Only 2% want to study abroad, while 4% of the respondents said that this issue remains open to them. 1% of graduates are going to take a year off.

The study also showed that only 3% of eleventh graders could, in their opinion, get 270 or more points on three exams if they had to take them already next week. Nevertheless, 35% of respondents believe that in this case they could count on a result of 150-200 points. A quarter of eleventh graders assumed that they could pass the exams with 200–230 points, while 18% rated this indicator as 230–250 points, 9% – less than 150 points.

43% of graduates in the time remaining before the Unified State Examination (USE) plan to devote one to three hours daily to preparation. It is noted that 37% of respondents want to prepare 3-5 hours a day, 8% – 5-7 hours a day, 7% – less than an hour a day. However, only 5% of respondents said that they expect to devote more than 7 hours a day to preparing for the Unified State Exam.

The survey was conducted from 14 to 22 April. It was attended by 1 thousand eleventh graders from all constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

As I wrote on April 11 Gazeta.ru citing a SuperJob survey, tutoring for 10th and 11th graders is paid by 43% of parents, while such expenses, according to the results, amount to 3.5 thousand rubles per week.

On April 22, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and Rosobrnadzor approved the timetable for the Unified State Exam. Exams in 2021 will be held from May 31 to July 17. It was noted that exams in geography, literature and chemistry will be held first.