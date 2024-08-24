Since the entry into force of the gag law In March 2015, the sanctions imposed as a result of its application amounted to 1.292 billion euros. This figure is equivalent, for example, to the amount allocated to scientific research in the General State Budgets of last year. 65% of the revenue (839 million euros) is from crimes related to drug use or possession. This is followed by fines related to public safety offences (328 million euros, 25.4% of the total); and those related to the possession of weapons and explosives (124 million, 9.6%), according to the Ministry of the Interior. These amounts, which do not include the offences committed in Catalonia, the Basque Country and Navarre, raise the debate on the punitive nature of a law whose repeal or modification will be on the table again in the coming months, after several failed attempts due to the lack of consensus between the government partners.

This collection is a reflection of the total penalties for each type of infraction. Interior data They indicate that, of the 2,155,990 fines linked to the gag law61% are related to the use, cultivation, trafficking or possession of drugs. The vast majority correspond to article 36.16, which refers to the consumption or possession of narcotics, far above the infractions for planting and cultivation (2,509), for the transfer of people to facilitate access to toxic substances (842) or for allowing their consumption inside public establishments (743). The law considers all these infractions serious, so it imposes fines of between 601 and 30,000 euros, depending on the case.

If we take cannabis as a reference, the most consumed substance in Spain, the most recent report from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs (which is based on 2022 data provided by the governments of each country) reflects that no other State has imposed so many administrative sanctions for its use (despite occupying fourth place in terms of consumption of this substance behind the Czech Republic, Italy and France). In Spain, any act of consumption in public places or establishments is equivalent to a fine of at least 600 euros, which has led several social organizations to label it as abusive towards citizens.

The Spanish Confederation of Cannabis Federations (CONFAC), is one of the more than one hundred entities of diverse nature that make up the platform We are not a crimefrom which the repeal of the gag law. Its spokesperson, Ana Afuera, argues that legislation should be more educational and that advocates individual responsibility instead of punitive measures. “A reference could be Germany, where they are committed to not criminalizing or stigmatizing. Searching someone on the street for carrying a bag of hashish is disproportionate. In Germany you can grow, possess a few grams and consumption in public is allowed, but in a limited way. For example, you cannot consume next to a school or in places where there are children, but you can do it where you do not cause a nuisance. It is a legislation typical of a mature society,” she argues.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The spokesperson believes that Spain should regulate cannabis consumption, although she believes that its commercialization must be “responsible, ecological” and with “ethical criteria”. “Instead of regulating, what we are seeing is that the State is taking advantage through fines in what has become a kind of hidden tax,” she explains. The spokesperson is pessimistic about possible changes in the law regarding the use of cannabis. Although the last attempt to modify the law failed in the last legislature due to discrepancies between the government partners regarding the use of rubber bullets or hot returns, sources from Izquierda Unida explain that there is “a lot of consensus” between the PSOE and Sumar regarding the modification of article 36.16, with the aim of finding a less punitive formula for infractions for consumption or possession of substances such as cannabis.

Andalusia, in the lead

Not forgetting that these data They do not include fines collected in the Basque Country, Navarre and Catalonia – where the autonomous security forces process their own sanctions – and there are differences between territories. Since the law came into force in 2015 and until the end of 2023, the total collected in Andalusia (318 million euros) is almost five times greater than the second autonomous community on the list, the Valencian Community, where 85 million were collected.

These statistics place the Canary Islands (79 million) as the third autonomous region where the most money has been collected, ahead of Castilla-La Mancha (62 million), Castilla y León (55 million) and Galicia (51 million). In the opposite direction, Murcia (10 million), La Rioja (13 million), Cantabria (13 million) and Asturias (13,766,271) are the communities that accumulate the least money when executing this type of sanctions.

Other incidents

The rest of the fines correspond to infractions related to civil disobedience, which total 636,738 (30%), and to a lesser extent, to the possession of weapons and explosives 205,366 (9%). Most have to do with articles 36.6 and 36.7, on resistance, disobedience or lack of respect to authority. Various political parties and associations demand the repeal of these articles, considering that the authorities can abuse this type of fines to the detriment of freedom of expression or protest.

Amnesty International spokesperson Carlos Escaño describes the repeal of the law as “urgent”. “This is a political commitment that the current government made in the 2018 vote of no confidence. This passivity compromises the future, because just as today’s rights are the fruit of yesterday’s protests, tomorrow’s rights depend on today’s protests,” says Escaño, who regrets that 300,000 sanctions have been imposed for disrespect for authority. “This makes it impossible to have a mobilised and active civil society when it comes to fighting current social problems such as housing,” he points out.

The case of Catalonia

In Catalonia, the application of the gag law has sparked a recent controversy. In September last year, the system was modified so that fines would be processed by the Ministry of the Interior, instead of by the Police itself. The Generalitat claimed that it was intended to alleviate some of the effects of the law and prevent officers from being able to fine protesters or activists indiscriminately. However, the Majority Police Union (SAP-FEPOL) and that of the Mossos d’Esquadra (SME-FEPOL)issued two Press releases last week to denounce the passivity and lack of efficiency when applying these fines. Specifically, they claim that since the sanctions are under the Interior Ministry, 81% of the files initiated have expired, almost four times higher than when they depended on the regional police (with 23% of files expired).