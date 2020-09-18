new Delhi: So far more than 60 million samples have been tested to detect Corona virus infection in India. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that till September 16, 6,05,65,728 samples were tested in the country.

As of August 28, 4,04,06,609 samples were tested in the country. In India, on an average, more than 1 million people have been screened every day in the last 20 days. ICMR said, “On Wednesday, 11,36,613 samples were tested in one day to detect Kovid-19. India has examined 20 million samples in the last 20 days.

After the highest number of 97,894 new cases of Kovid-19 reported in India on Thursday, the total number of infected people in the country has exceeded 51 lakhs. At the same time, more than 40 lakh people have also become infection free by Thursday.

According to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am, so far 51,18,253 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country. At the same time, after 1,132 people died in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 83,198.

