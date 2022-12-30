More than 60 km of roads were built and reconstructed in the Moscow Region in 2022. This was reported by the press service of the regional Ministry of Transport and Road Infrastructure.

“This year in the Moscow region completed the construction and reconstruction of 20 facilities with a length of over 60 km. With the opening of new roads, transport accessibility has improved for 4 million residents of the region,” said Anna Krotova, Deputy Prime Minister of the region.

Currently, the construction of more than 40 facilities continues in the Moscow region, including four overpasses in Anikeevka, Bykovo, Aprelevka and Opalikha. These bridges should ensure uninterrupted and safe traffic across the railway tracks in the areas of the MCD stations. It is planned to complete the construction of the overpasses in 2024.

As the online publication clarifies “Moscow region today”, this year also began construction of the Novolytkarinsky Highway, which will connect Lytkarino, Lyubertsy, Ramenskoye, Balashikha and the Leninsky District. The object is expected to be handed over in 2025.

Over the past nine years, more than 170 roads, bridges, overpasses and interchanges have been built in the region. Their total length exceeds 1.1 thousand km.