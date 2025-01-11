More than 60 German universities abandon Elon Musk’s X due to radicalization of speech

More than 60 universities and research institutions in Germany have decided to abandon the social network X, owned by conservative magnate Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter. German educational entities assure that the platform’s discourse has been radicalized, and they charge against an algorithm that, they claim, preferentially displays far-right populist content, restricts the scope of scientific contributions and does not promote democratic debate.

The decision of the universities, according to several German media, comes after Donald Trump’s ally and owner of Tesla and SpaceX interviewed Alice Weidel, leader of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD). The neoliberal party is second in the country’s voting intention surveys ahead of the February 23 elections. The universities have reacted to the interview and the reactionary drift of the social network, and affirm that their values ​​- such as scientific rigor, diversity, transparency or democratic discourse – are no longer compatible with remaining on the platform.

The initiative was announced by the Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf. “The events on X show that the platform is no longer living up to its responsibility to promote fair and democratic discourse. As scientific institutions we cannot accept this,” argues the rector of said university Anja Steinbeck. “The evidence of influence on democratic processes in the United States raises fears that something similar will happen in Europe. These and other changes make its continued use unacceptable for institutions committed to fact-based knowledge and democratic values,” says Goethe University Frankfurt in its own statement, before adding: “X’s algorithm is manipulated to favor the content that matches the owner’s worldview.”

There are many recognized and prestigious entities that have supported the withdrawal of X. Among them, the University of Humboldt, the oldest in Berlin. The Bauhaus University in Weimar has also joined the boycott. In addition, the University of Potsdam in Brandenburg, the Viadrina in Frankfurt, the TU Dresden and the West Saxon in Zwickau, among many others, have signed. Some, such as the University of Erfurt in Thuringia and the Higher Technical School of Berlin, already unsubscribed from the social network in November.

The institutions’ statement insists that “the values ​​that promote diversity, freedom and science are no longer present” in Musk’s X, and they hope that the action and its withdrawal will be an international signal “in favor of communication.” based on facts and against antidemocratic forces.” The decision only affects X accounts and not communication through other social media channels, and many universities announce other social networks such as Bluesky as an alternative.