Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation: more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Investigators, criminologists and experts, together with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB, continue investigative actions in Crocus City Hall. The Investigative Committee of Russia published a video from the scene of the terrorist attack, showing the bodies of the dead, a lot of ammunition and weapons with which the terrorists attacked visitors to the concert hall.

Forensic scientists study evidence at the scene of the terrorist attack Frame: RF IC

A criminal case has been opened regarding the terrorist attack; the investigation at the site of the terrorist attack is being coordinated by the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin.

The Investigative Committee reported more than 60 dead

The Investigative Committee has previously established that more than 60 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Investigators examine the bodies of victims at Crocus City Hall Frame: RF IC

Prior to this, the Moscow Region Ministry of Health published a list of 145 victims. Among them are seven children. The department clarified that among those hospitalized, nine people are in extremely serious condition. Most of the people taken to hospitals suffered from gunshot wounds, fractures, burns and poisoning from combustion products.

Investigators seized evidence from the crime scene and showed what the terrorists were armed with

Investigators examined the crime scene and seized material evidence for further examination.

Material evidence, including weapons and ammunition, is confiscated from the crime scene, all necessary examinations are ordered and carried out, including genetic, ballistic, and fingerprint examinations. RF IC

The Investigative Committee is also seizing recordings from CCTV cameras to establish all the circumstances of the terrorist attack.

The Russian Investigative Committee showed on video the weapons of the terrorists who opened fire in Crocus City Hall. The footage distributed by the department shows a camouflage-colored machine gun, magazines for it, cartridges, including unfired ones, and chest unloading.

Attackers' weapons discovered Frame: RF IC

At the scene of the terrorist attack, investigators found a Saiga TR3 carbine, as well as magazines tied with electrical tape for cartridges of two calibers: 5.45 for Saiga and 7.62 for a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Previously, Shot reported that those who opened fire at Crocus City Hall were armed with various modifications of hunting rifles. Among the weapons mentioned are the Vepr and Saiga carbines with 12 and 410 calibers.

The Investigative Committee spoke about the fate of terrorists

The official representative of the department, Svetlana Petrenko, answered the question of what happened to the terrorists who attacked the concert hall and whether they were caught.

This is still premature information Svetlana Petrenko official representative of the RF IC

Earlier, the first information appeared about the people who attacked Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. According to Kommersant, the terrorists are young people, Slavs, above average height. It is possible that they belonged to the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK, terrorist organization banned in Russia).

Later, the first photo of the terrorists appeared. The photo, believed to have been taken by a CCTV camera, shows two men sitting in a car. Two cars, according to preliminary information, were put on the wanted list.

The Investigative Committee did not confirm the discovery of an explosive device on the body of the deceased in Crocus

The official representative of the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, denied information about the discovery of an explosive device on the body of one of the victims in Crocus City Hall.

I cannot confirm the information about the discovery of an explosive device on the body of one of the victims Svetlana Petrenko official representative of the RF IC

Telegram channel “112” reported that a doctor discovered an explosive device on the body of one of the victims, who were being carried into the hall for examination and identification. The device looked like a heart monitor, but it alerted the doctor; it was tied with tape, and there was a belt filled with something on the man’s torso. Sappers determined that it was an explosive device.

Shot clarified that the IED was found during an inspection of the bodies, which were brought from the concert hall to the operational headquarters by bus, and the area was cordoned off. The identity of the deceased has not been established.

Putin was informed about the progress of the investigation

FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev, head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin and director of the Russian Guard Viktor Zolotov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the progress of the investigation into the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, the press service of the Russian leader reported.

The report was also presented by the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov. He spoke about the measures taken to save people and provide all possible assistance to the victims.

Vladimir Putin had conversations with Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and Head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, who reported on measures taken to help victims of the terrorist attack press service of the President of Russia

Putin wished recovery to those injured due to the terrorist attack, and also expressed gratitude to the doctors.

On the evening of March 22 in Moscow, before the concert of the Picnic group at Crocus City Hall, a shooting occurred and a fire started. According to eyewitnesses, it was opened with an automatic weapon, after which panic began among visitors.

At about 01:00 on March 23, the fire was contained. The fire area reached 12,900 square meters. The roof of the complex collapsed.

At about 4:30 a.m., the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, announced that the fire had been extinguished. All victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk were evacuated.