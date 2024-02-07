Massive accidents occurred on February 7 on the M-8 and M-4 highways due to snowfall

On February 7, a number of massive accidents occurred on highways in the Moscow region due to the cyclone Olga that hit the center of Russia. More than 60 cars crashed in the accidents and several people were injured.

About a dozen cars were involved in an accident on Kievskoye Highway

At the 64th kilometer of the Kyiv highway, an accident occurred involving nine to 12 cars. On appeared The network footage shows that in addition to passenger cars, at least one heavy truck and one Gazelle truck were involved in the accident. There is no information about casualties.

About 30 cars collided on the M-4 Don highway

In the Moscow region, about three dozen cars collided on the M-4 Don federal highway. The published footage shows that some cars have already been loaded onto tow trucks, while others are still blocking the entire road.

According to Telegram– channel “112”, several people were injured in the accident, one of them could not be saved.

Yaroslavl highway. Frame: Telegram channel “MK: breaking news”

The third mass accident occurred on the M-8 highway

More than 20 cars collided at the 45th kilometer of the M-8 Kholmogory federal highway. According to preliminary data, four people were injured. No information is provided about their condition.

Snow showers may continue until Friday

On Wednesday, February 7, Moscow and the Moscow region were covered by cyclone Olga. According to an employee of the Hydrometeorological Center, Anatoly Tsygankov, on this day, from five to seven millimeters of precipitation will fall in 12 hours, which is equal to a ten-centimeter increase in the lying snowdrifts. “Wednesday afternoon minus 3-5. On the night from Wednesday to Thursday minus 12-14, wind gusty up to 18 meters per second, blizzard,” explained He.

Precipitation, according to him, will stop on the night from Thursday to Friday, but the temperature will become even lower – on February 8 from minus 10 to minus 12, and on February 9 – to minus 21 degrees.