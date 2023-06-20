In the city of Valuiki, Belgorod region, 61 apartments and 18 private houses were damaged as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). About this on Monday, June 19, reported regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram channel.

“According to preliminary estimates, damage was detected in seven apartment buildings – 61 apartments, 18 private sector houses and 33 cars. The commissions will continue tomorrow morning bypassing the house and fixing the damage, ”he said.

The governor said he met with the locals. According to him, they have comments on issues of warning, the maintenance of cellars and shelters.

Gladkov added that an agreement had been reached with the Ministry of Emergency Situations on a different procedure for notifying residents.

Earlier that day, Izvestia correspondent Alexei Poltoranin showed the consequences of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of the city of Valuyki, Belgorod Region.

On Monday morning, it became known that during the shelling of the Valuysky urban district of the Belgorod region, seven people were injured, including a child. The injured were taken to the Central District Hospital.

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three explosive devices were dropped from a drone in the village of Novopetrovka, Valuysky urban district. One light vehicle with a trailer and a tractor were damaged.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.