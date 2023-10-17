The Ecuadorian Justice sentenced Segundo Carlos Q to six years and eight months in prison.who sexually abused a 35-year-old woman inside a public transport bus, which was on a tour in the urban area of ​​the southern city of Cuenca, the State Attorney General’s Office reported this Tuesday.

The Public Ministry demonstrated the guilt of the accused before the judges of a Court of Criminal Guarantees of the province of Azuay, which, in addition, sentenced the aggressor to pay a financial amount to the victim, as comprehensive reparation.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Unit in Gender Violence 2 of Cuenca stated that the event occurred on the night of September 5, 2022, when the woman boarded the bus in the Mercado 9 de Octubre sector, to go to her home, located in Mayancela.

“Behind her came Segundo Carlos Q., who during the journey made movements of a sexual nature and touched the victim – on several occasions. In his desire to defend himself, the victim hit the aggressor and asked the driver for help. and told him not to let him get off the bus,” indicated a document from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident was reported to the integrated emergency service ECU 911 and police officers arrived Mayancelawhere the bus stopped and the aggressor was captured.

The responsibility of the accused was demonstrated with the testimonies of the victim, the bus driver, as well as the police officers who responded to the call for help and who conducted the reconnaissance of the scene.

In addition, the reports of the experts who prepared the assessments of the social and psychological environment.

The Ecuadorian penal code classifies the crime of sexual abuse as an act of a sexual nature, without penetration or carnal access.

When the victim is over 14 years old, he or she is punished with deprivation of liberty for three to five years. In this case, aggravating circumstances of the offense were applied, explained the Prosecutor’s Office.

