In the Pskov region, due to snowfall, 6.4 thousand people remain without electricity. This was reported on Sunday, January 3, on the official website Ministry of Energy of Russia.

On the eve of more than 1 thousand settlements in the Pskov region (about 16.2 thousand people) were left without electricity due to the sticking of wet snow on the wires.

“A part of household consumers remains without power supply in 441 settlements of Pskov, Pechora, Ostrovsky, Strugo-Krasnensky and Sebezhsky districts (about 6.4 thousand people). The capacity of disconnected consumers is 4.5 MW, ”the statement says.

Currently, 41 standby power supplies with a total capacity of 1.8 MW are in operation.

73 brigades are involved in emergency recovery work – these are 320 specialists and 83 units of special equipment.

At the moment, the air temperature in the region is 0 degrees.

At the end of December, in the village of Gorky, Leninsky District, Irkutsk, electricity was cut off in residential buildings due to damage to the main cable power line.