The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced that the total number of passengers of mass transportation, shared transportation and taxi vehicles during the blessed Eid Al-Adha holiday from “June 27 to 30, 2023” amounted to about 6 million and 396 thousand passengers, compared to the same period last year, which amounted to About 5 million and 615 thousand passengers, an increase of 14 percent.

The authority stated that the number of metro riders on both the red and green lines, during the holiday, reached 2,388,000 passengers, while the number of tram passengers reached 104,000, the number of public buses reached 1,409,000, and the number of marine transport passengers reached 260,000. Taxis transported 1,973,000 passengers, while the number of passengers via shared transport vehicles reached 261,000 passengers.