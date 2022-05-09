Syria.- The warlike conflict in Syria that has lasted for more than a decade after breaking out in 2011 has left some more than 6.5 million children depending on humanitarian aid, warned this Sunday the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and called on the parties involved to seek a political solution to the crisis for the good of minors.

“More than 6.5 million children in Syria are in need of assistance, the highest number ever recorded since the beginning of the crisis, more than eleven years ago,” said Adele Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The regional director pointed out that these children live with constant fear and uncertainty, not only those from Syria but also those from neighboring countries that face this situation.

Khodr recalled that, according to UNICEF data, during the first months of this 2022, some 213 children have died or been injured, and since the conflict began in 2011 it is estimated that the number of minors who have been victims amounts to 13 thousand between deceased and injured.

Due to the above, the official stressed that the finger cannot be removed from the line, so she reiterated her call for the parties involved to seek a political solution to the crisis that has affected the children of Syria, their future and the future of the country. .

He added that in this scenario to which a solution is not yet discernible, it is necessary to continue with humanitarian support within Syria and in neighboring countries.

According to the data presented by UNICEF, some 5.8 million Syrian children depend on the assistance of neighboring countries that have welcomed them, and which, like in their country of origin, also face political tension and instability.

The lives of these children are riddled with poverty and pain”, stressed the regional director.

I point out that support to this region has been complicated, as humanitarian assistance has decreased as a result of the war in Ukraine which has raised the price of supplies.

UNICEF explained that it has received less than half of the funds it requires to continue this work, for which it urged 20 million dollars for cross-border operations that mean the only livelihood for at least one million children in northwestern Syria. .