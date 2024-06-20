The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai revealed that the total number of travelers through air ports during the Eid Al-Adha holiday in the period from June 15 to June 18, 2024 reached 562,347 passengers.

The stay in Dubai during the Eid al-Adha holiday witnessed groups of travelers who had a rich travel experience, through the speed of completing travel transactions and the smooth flow of movement, enhanced by the national competencies and great experience possessed by the passport officers.

Dubai Residency also received flights of pilgrims from the Holy House of God from the country, including members of the official mission of the Dubai government, and as usual, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai surprised the arriving pilgrims with a stamp bearing the slogan “The Emirates welcomes the return of pilgrims,” in a beautiful gesture.

The Dubai Residency has completed its preparations for the return of Hajj flights coming from the Holy Lands, as it has developed an integrated plan to complete integrated and comprehensive procedures in cooperation with the strategic partners at the airport, confirming its full readiness to receive groups of pilgrims to the House of God with a package of smooth procedures by providing the best practices and services by working to facilitate procedures. Complete their transactions in record time.

Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, pointed out that these numbers reflect the position of Dubai and the Emirates for tourists, visitors and residents as a distinguished tourist destination and consolidate its image as the most suitable destination for work and stability, stressing that Dubai’s residency will not stop providing exceptional travel experiences to its guests throughout the year. .

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to the Dubai Residency staff for their efforts, dedication and work during the Eid Al Adha holiday, with the aim of facilitating the transactions of travelers and customers, stressing the administration’s constant keenness to provide The best innovative services for customers, and the continuous development of performance that would facilitate procedures and transactions for residents, citizens, visitors and tourists arriving and departing throughout the year, in addition to religious and national occasions and international exhibitions, as the number of travelers usually increases significantly during these periods of the year.

He praised the employees of the external centers and the service center at the airport who were at work during the Eid holiday, and the employees of Dubai Residency at Dubai Airport, Al Maktoum Airport, Port Rashid, and the Hatta border port, explaining that Dubai Residency is always working to facilitate procedures, to make the travelers’ journey through all the emirate’s ports smooth. It also works to overcome any obstacles they may face through cooperation with all partners concerned with airports, sea and land ports.

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates in general, and Dubai in particular, has turned into a favorable tourist destination for families and individuals from different parts of the world, due to the security and safety it provides, coupled with high-end services, and the work to harness artificial intelligence, smart gates, and the smart corridor for a travel trip. Fast and fun.