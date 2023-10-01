Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 19:46

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) released in the early evening of this Sunday (1st), the partial balance of the 2023 election of more than 30 thousand guardianship councilors, which ended at 5pm this Sunday (1st). According to the first bulletin, more than 56 thousand electronic voting machines, provided by the Electoral Court, were used for the first time across the country.

In the first location where the results were announced, Fernando de Noronha (PE), there was an increase in social participation, with 11% of the electorate going to the polls. The percentage represents double the participation recorded in 2019.

The National Secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, Cláudio Augusto Vieira, from the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship, in an interview with Brazil Agency, confirmed that the federal government expects greater participation from the population in this election, despite it being optional. “This is a very important issue for Brazil. So, the MDHC made itself available to mobilize, which is what we are responsible for, in addition to the clarification and campaign, calling the citizens to say: ‘look, in your city, you can choose a counselor or a counselor’.”

“My expectation is that there will be a very significant increase [da população nas urnas]. It is the third time of this election in a unified way and with the special feature of involvement of the Superior Electoral Court, with the regional electoral courts in the electronic voting machines section. This is very important for participation, for facilitating counting and access and voting for the population. So, the expectation remains firm for a significant increase in social participation”, believes the National Secretary for the Rights of Children and Adolescents/MDHC, Cláudio Augusto Vieira.

The ministry pointed out that the elections were postponed in some locations. The largest of them was the municipality of Natal (RN), where there was a logistical problem in the distribution of electronic voting machines. In ten micro-regions of Rio Grande do Sul, due to heavy rains in September, the postponement in some municipalities was previously confirmed.

The MDHC informed that it will act to guarantee direct elections, with a unitary vote by the voter, as provided for in the Child and Adolescent Statute and Resolution 231/2022 of the National Council for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (Conanda).

According to the first MDHC bulletin, the three municipalities where indirect elections were recorded, with irregular votes from councilors, were Uberlândia (MG), Rio Largo and Santana do Ipananema, both in Alagoas.

In Belo Horizonte (MG), due to the slowness of the municipality’s own voting system, there was a transfer to paper ballot boxes and, as a result, voting was extended until 6:30 pm. Maceió (AL) was the second capital without an electronic voting machine. Ballot voting was already scheduled and, according to the MDHC, there were no complications.

The Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Norte recommends the annulment of the election in Ceará-Mirim. The alleged reason is that the notice nominated five candidates, but the ballot box was programmed to vote for only one candidate.

The municipalities of São Paulo, Guarulhos (SP), Palmas (TO), Fortaleza (CE) and São Luís (MA) offered free transportation to voters, as requested by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship.

In the coming hours, MDHC bulletins will detail the number of votes in the main cities. The final result of the names of those elected is the responsibility of municipal governments and the government of the Federal District.