The center Regional Hemodonation Over the past year, it served 54,670 donors. From them, 6,034 donated blood for the first time.

These donations have been the result of visits made by donors to the offices installed for this purpose in Murcia and Cartagena, as well as campaigns programmed on mobile computers in the 45 municipalities.

The director of the Regional Hemodonation Center, Dr. Vicente Vicente, highlighted the solidarity shown by all Murcians, since in a year as complicated as 2020, in which the pandemic made it very difficult to maintain normal blood extractions, 46,979 donations were made.

Last year it was necessary to modify the conditions of blood draws, places of convocation, as well as stop going to relevant donation positions, such as large companies, universities and the Army, among others.

The blood donation It is a key component in the health system and it is very important to continue raising awareness among the population in order to have regular and constant donations; “Only in this way is it possible to supply ourselves with blood components so that our hospitals carry out their activity with total normality”, explained Vicente.

Patients with cancer processes and blood diseases, transplants or surgeries are still in demand to have blood and its derivatives to carry out their treatments.

The director of the Regional Hemodonation Center thanked all the regional institutions that, despite the difficulties that continue to be experienced, “have shown all their willingness to collaborate to facilitate blood collection” and hoped that “the situation can be overcome in the the shortest time possible to achieve regional normalization in blood draws ».

The blood donation It is a simple and risk-free process, which is why the Hemodonation Center encourages all people between 18 and 65 years old, who do not suffer from any disease and weigh more than 50 kilos, to join in donating blood and collaborating with campaigns that promotes.

Marrow transplants and donors



In the Hematology and Medical Oncology Unit of the Morales Meseguer hospital, a total of 57 bone marrow transplants, of which 39 have been autologous, that is, from bone marrow obtained from the same patient and another 18 allogeneic: from hematopoietic progenitors from a family donor or from marrow donors from other parts of the world.

Vicente highlighted the collaboration with the Spanish Foundation against Leukemia, to classify voluntary donors, and with the Josep Carreras Foundation.

The Bone Marrow Transplant Program began in the Region in 1991, at the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital of the VI-Vega Media del Segura Health Area. Thus, its Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Unit of the Hematology and Medical Oncology Service was established. Since the Transplantation Program was launched, more than 1,300 bone marrow transplants have been performed at Morales Meseguer.

The aforementioned Unit has received, since 2004, four accreditations of its quality system granted by the European Society for Marrow Transplantation, the National Transplant Organization and the Spanish Society of Hematology-Hemotherapy.

Those interested in donating blood or bone marrow can get information at the web enabled and on social networks, where donation needs and places to do so are reported on a daily basis through @centro_de_hemodonacion on Instagram, @CentroRegionaldeHemodonacion on Facebook and @donarsangreMU on Twitter.