The conflict wreaks havoc on a civilian population that tends to leave the capital, faced with the impossibility of fleeing the country due to the closure of the land border with the Dominican Republic and the strengthening of maritime borders by neighboring countries.

The escalation of violence continues to wreak havoc in Haiti and especially in its capital, Port-au-Prince, from where more than 53,000 people were forced to flee between March 8 and 27.

Estimates from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) also highlight that almost 70% had already been forced to leave their homes previously and they lived with relatives or in makeshift shelters.

Most of them are heading towards the country's southern peninsula, which is still recovering from the devastating 2021 earthquake and where deteriorating infrastructure worries the UN. There are also concerns about roads, often controlled by gangs, where attacks and sexual violence occur.

The number of displaced people from the capital therefore continues to increase: The UN estimated that, in the previous month, between February 5 and 29, The number of displaced people from the capital was more than 24 thousand.

As for the total number of internally displaced people throughout the country is 360 thousand.

The UN sees the escalation of violence as “unprecedented”

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk declared on Tuesday that a scale of human rights abuses “unprecedented in Haiti's modern history”, including murders, kidnappings and sexual violence. The conflict has also blocked the transport of essential goods and humanitarian aid to the capital.

“The magnitude of human rights abuses is unprecedented in Haiti's modern history,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Turk.





The UN human rights office said last week that gang violence had killed more than 1,500 people in the first three months of the year.

“First and foremost, the immediate priority must be to restore some degree of public order to prevent further harm to the population and ensure access to life-saving humanitarian aid,” Turk said.

Devastated country with closed borders

Between January and February, according to the IOM, More than 18 thousand people tried to flee the country without success. The same organization highlights that 95% of the forced returns in February were made from the Dominican Republic. As for the remaining 5%, it was from the Turks and Caicos Islands, Bahamas and the United States.



Dominican Republic soldiers stand guard before opening the border gate for Haitians to cross the border after they were allowed to enter a market for essential items and trade, in the border town of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, 18 March 2024. © Fran Afonso / Reuters

However, the population is more inclined to move within the territory. As neighboring countries tighten their maritime borders, only 4% expressed their desire to emigratemainly to the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

The Dominican government has strengthened border security, ruled out refugee camps on its territory and deported tens of thousands across the border.

Gang alliances intend to take over parts of the capital that they do not yet control and have declared “war” on the de facto government, whose prime minister announced his resignation on March 11 while he was stranded in the United States.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry was initially expected to be replaced within days of the announcement with a transitional presidential council made up of representatives of political parties and civil society groups nominated by regional leaders in Jamaica. But three weeks later, the council installation has still not occurred.

