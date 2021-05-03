The Russian authorities will allocate more than 52.2 billion rubles for payments to doctors and other workers who help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The order was signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday, May 3.

“To allocate to the Ministry of Finance of Russia in 2021 budgetary allocations in the amount of 52,297,735.9 thousand rubles … to the budget of the FSS of the Russian Federation for the implementation of special social payments to medical and other workers of medical and other organizations providing medical care for the diagnosis and treatment of a new coronavirus infection,” the document says posted on interest-portal legal information.

The government will also allocate over 4.6 billion rubles for the implementation of one-time insurance payments to medical workers who worked with patients with COVID-19 in the event of their death or disability due to the virus.

On April 16, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that medical workers who fell ill with COVID-19 in the performance of their duties have received more than 29 billion rubles in insurance payments so far.

On the same day, Mikhail Mishustin also thanked all the doctors, nurses, medical workers, those who took on the burden and responsibility and were the first to start fighting the then-unknown disease.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.