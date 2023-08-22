As of this Tuesday, the campaign of the opposition candidates begins who, through a primary election, will seek to elect the opponent of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro. In a ‘self-managed’ way they will hold the elections on October 22.

In total there are 3,000 voting centers in the country, but some 87 centers will also be set up abroad to cover the demand of 397,168 Venezuelans abroad, of this number, 50,557 are concentrated in Colombia.

As EL TIEMPO learned, the Venezuelans in Colombia who will be able to vote in these primaries are distributed as follows: Barranquilla 2,884, Bucaramanga 3,201, Cartagena 1,418, Cúcuta 3,545, Medellín 10,665, Riohacha 1,033, Bogotá Centro 7,768, Bogotá North 7,651, Bogotá Sur 6,038, Cali 5,281, Ipiales 315 and Santa Marta 758.

Although obstacles have been placed for opponents, Jesús María Casal, coordinator of the National Commission for Primaries, assured at a press conference that “much progress has been made” and that despite not having the support of the State, the civil organization has been key to preparing the event.

“The end is a candidacy that a candidate can achieve, therefore it is a legitimate opportunity in its means and purpose,” insisted Casal, recalling that the idea is to generate political change in Venezuela, that there be unity among the opposition and move towards “national reconstruction”.

With the start of this campaign, the country will see a pre-electoral movement ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. October 22 will then be the day the opposition chooses its candidate.

The favorite in the polls is María Corina Machado, who according to various studies, would obtain a victory of 50% of the votes in these primaries despite being disqualified by the Comptroller of the Republic from holding public office for 15 years.

Trusting in the success of the internal process, it is expected that the vote will be manual since the National Electoral Council will not participate in the event.

The other countries in which more Venezuelans will vote are: the United States with 96,333 registered, Chile 65,459 and Spain with 55,482.

These Venezuelans, for the moment, will only be able to participate in the opposition primaries since electoral registration abroad is not yet enabled, resulting in some 4,000,000 not being able to vote in the 2024 presidential elections.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS