The mass exodus from the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh increases. More than 50,000 of the 120,000 inhabitants of the enclave have fled as of Wednesday, September 27, and crossed the border into Armenia, after the surrender of local troops to an attack by Azerbaijan last week. Baku reported in the last few hours that 192 of its men were killed in the offensive. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani forces detained the former Minister of State of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, Ruben Vardanyan.

The mass exodus in Nagorno Karabakh accelerates. More than 50,000 people have fled the separatist territory until this Wednesday, September 27say local authorities.

Along the highway that connects the mountainous separatist region with Armenia, huge lines of vehicles head towards the neighboring country. Many have slept in their cars and lit firewood on the road to keep warm on the side of the highway.

The departure of people from the enclave – which proclaimed itself independent from Azerbaijan and adopted the name Republic of Artsakh in 1991 – is expected to continue increasing, after local forces surrendered to the Baku Army on September 20. . They did so after a surprise 24-hour offensive that left at least 200 people dead, according to authorities in the enclave.

This Wednesday, Azerbaijan reported that 192 of its soldiers died in the armed operation to “recover” the separatist territory.

“I left everything behind. I don’t know what awaits me. I have nothing. I don’t want anything (…) I wouldn’t want anyone to see what I saw,” Vera Petrosyan, a 70-year-old retired teacher, told Reuters, referring to the shootings, hunger, riots and suffering he witnessed before fleeing to Armenia.

And since last December, nine months before launching what it called an “anti-terrorist operation” on September 19, Baku imposed a blockade on the only route that linked the region with Armenia, which led to a crisis. humanitarian.

The majority of the inhabitants of Nagorno Karabakh are ethnic Armenians and for decades they have had the political, economic and military support of that country, despite the fact that the enclave has an autonomous government.

West urges Baku to allow international delegation to Nagorno-Karabakh

Following the surrender of the Nagorno troops, Baku announced the shipment of essential survival supplies such as food and medicine.

But in the last few hours, in the midst of the crisis and the flight of thousands of people from the separatist region, Germany asked the Azerbaijani government to let an international delegation of observers enter Nagorno. And the United States urged continued humanitarian aid for the enclave.

Ethnic Armenians from the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh ride on the back of a truck as they arrive at the border village of Kornidzor, Armenia, on September 27, 2023. © Reuters/Iraqli Gedenidze

Western governments fear a humanitarian disaster, so they are pressuring Baku for the presence of international observers to monitor the treatment that Azerbaijani authorities give to the local population.

“What is needed now is transparency and the eyes and ears of the international community on the ground,” said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The population continues to flee due to fear of violent reprisals, due to the bloody history of the two sides in the conflict.

Azerbaijan assures that it intends to reintegrate the ethnic Armenian residents of Nagorno Karabakh into its country and rejects the accusations of the Government of Armenia that alleges intentions of “ethnic cleansing.”

Baku stops Ruben Vardanyan, former Minister of State of Nagorno Karabakh

The former leader of the government of the separatist region was arrested this Wednesday by members of the Azerbaijani troops, at the border post installed by Baku in the Lachin corridor, when he was trying to reach Armenia, said his wife Veronika Zonabend.

For its part, the Azerbaijan border service indicated that Ruben Vardanyan was transferred to the capital of his country and handed over to other state agencies.

“The detainee has been transferred to Baku. He has been handed over to the competent bodies,” said a statement from the border service press office.

Vardanyan, a banker, billionaire and philanthropist, headed the separatist government of Nagorno Karabakh between November 2022 and February 2023.

“During the ten months of (Azerbaijani) blockade, Ruben stood shoulder to shoulder with the Karabakhis (…) I pray that my husband will be released safely and that is why I ask for your help,” added his wife.

Baku has not yet specified whether the former senior official of the enclave will be tried or on what charges.

With Reuters, AP and EFE