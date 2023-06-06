Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/06/2023 – 6:20 am

Share



More than 5,300 U.S. postal workers have been attacked by dogs while trying to deliver mail in 2022, according to the U.S. Postal Service, the USPS revealed the number last Thursday in its national ranking of dog bites ahead of “Dog Bites Week”. National Dog Bites Awareness Campaign”.

At the top of the list of states with the most dog bites was California. In 2022, there were 675 incidents of postal workers being attacked by dogs in the state while on the job — up from 656 the year before.

+ How science explains our special bond with dogs

The USPS said that many of these attacks came from dogs whose owners regularly stated, “My dog ​​doesn’t bite.”

USPS Senior Director of Occupational Safety and Health Linda DeCarlo said a dog that bites a mailman is often labeled a “‘good dog’ that has not previously behaved in a threatening manner.”

“In 2022, many aggressive dogs impacted our employees’ lives while delivering mail,” said DeCarlo. “Please help us reduce that number by being a responsible pet owner who protects your dog while we deliver mail.”























