Six days have passed since they began arriving at the Ciudad Real airport on December 31, where the authorities have counted the presence of about 1,500 vehicles.
Six days and a few hours have passed since last December 31 in the evening the first people began to arrive around the Ciudad Real airport. Many people began to travel there, in their vehicles, from different points…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#people #ten #detainees #complaints #balance #Ciudad #Real #rave #coming
Leave a Reply